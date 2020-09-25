One member of the Denver Broncos' defense is taking on some extra playmaking responsibilities, with the offense banged up heading into Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary first-year quarterback, Tom Brady.
Friday afternoon, Broncos coach Vic Fangio gave updates on the health of some key players on offense.
Running back Phillip Lindsay was deemed doubtful for Sunday, while rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who could be in line for more targets with Courtland Sutton sidelined, is questionable to play. With uncertainty surrounding offensive weapons, inside linebacker Alexander Johnson said he and fellow linebacker Josey Jewell are looking to create momentum swings with the defense.
“I feel like the communication has been pretty high,” Johnson said. “The other day I told him that I feel like one of our goals is going to be causing turnovers and getting that big momentum change for the team. As far as communication and lining up goes, Josey spits stuff out fast and gets everything right. We communicate back and forth, and I feel like the biggest thing is just when we have different routes or formations that we know can be problematic, the pre-snap talking is very key, and I feel like we did that really well in practice this week. Now it just needs to carry over to the game so we can make big plays for this team.”
Through two close losses, the Broncos have two turnovers. Justin Simmons’ picked off a pass against the Steelers in Week 1, the same game Kareem Jackson scooped up a fumble forced by Shelby Harris.
Sunday could bring more opportunities for Johnson, Jackson, Simmons and company to get their hands on the ball. Brady, still appearing to get in sync with some of his receivers, has thrown three interceptions and lost a fumble through Tampa Bay’s 1-1 start.
“Anytime somebody gives you an opportunity and they throw the ball right to you or it gets tipped or something like that, we have to be able to capitalize on tipped balls and miscommunication from their offense because that’s going to set us apart and put our offense in a position where we can put more points on the board for the team,” Johnson said. “That’s a big thing, but obviously we know that Tom Brady is Tom Brady. I’m sure they went back to the drawing board to try and fix some of the things they did. Other than that, we’re still hunting and trying to make him throw the ball up so we can go get it.”
Another important part of the defense Sunday, according to Johnson, is limiting the Buccaneers’ run game that’s carried by Leonard Fournette, another recent addition, and Ronald Jones II.
“Obviously, we gave up a few big plays the last game, but other than that, we were shutting the run down,” Johnson said. “I just feel like the way we’ve been playing physical and tackling has been good. Every time we see it, we have at least three or four hats on the ball. Anytime you see a defense that has that many people around the ball flying and hitting, I feel like that brings a little extra to stopping the run because the running backs start thinking about it more. You’ve got to get ready to get hit because we’re coming to play.”
If the Broncos defense fails to force a turnover or two and can’t corral the run game the Broncos, a five-and-a-half-point underdog, could be looking at an 0-3 start.
“I think it's been healthy,” Fangio said of the team’s response to being 0-2. “I think the guys are frustrated with everything that's happened here in the first couple weeks, but I think their mindset is good and they've had a good attitude during the week.”