Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock did not practice Wednesday, due to injuring his ribs against the Raiders on Sunday.

Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Lock is questionable for this week's game against the Dolphins. Fangio echoed that sentiment Wednesday ahead of practice.

“He’s going to go out and walk through and see how he feels, then determine it from there," Fangio said of Wednesday's practice. "He’s made good progress since Monday morning until Wednesday morning. We’ll see how much he continues to make progress throughout the week and see where he goes.”

Fangio said Lock's exact injury is "a bruise, a strain, something to that effect. Nothing’s broken or anything.”

If Lock can't go Sunday, it will be Brett Rypien's offense to lead. In Rypien's lone start this season against the Jets, he threw for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 37-28 win. Fangio said he's confident Rypien can get the job done if he had to start against the Dolphins.

“I feel comfortable that Brett could do that," Fangio said. "Like I said earlier, Drew at best is going to be limited today so I expect Brett to get a good bit of the reps today.”

As for Lock's availability the rest of the week, that's up in the air. Right now, Fangio said it'll come down to how Lock feels, how many reps he gets and the future of the season.

“All of that will play into the final decision — how much does he practice, how does he feel and when he is practicing, how does he look? All of that will factor into the final decision," Fangio said. “I think it all depends on how he feels, how he’s showing that he can play and operate, how much is he favoring it, and is it affecting him. But we do want him to get a significant amount of reps during the week. I think it’s a little bit early for that question — probably a better question on Friday — but we do want him to practice. We don’t want him going into the game with very limited snaps or none.”

Lock wasn't the only Bronco to miss Wednesday's practice, with second-year tight end Noah Fant not participating due to a rib injury. Rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was limited at practice after being limited most of last week with a shoulder contusion — this week it's his ankle.

Fangio did not address Fant's or Jeudy's injuries Wednesday, but did say starting right tackle Demar Dotson was able to fully practice after missing Sunday's game.

Here's a full look at Wednesday's practice report: