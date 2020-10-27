On Dec. 31, 2005, Drew Lock had recently celebrated his ninth birthday, Shaun Alexander was putting the cap on an NFL MVP season in Seattle and Denver was playing a game of little consequence, having already locked up the AFC’s No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.
In short, it's been a while.
That was also the last time the Broncos faced a Chargers starting quarterback other than Philip Rivers, something that will happen Sunday for the first time in nearly 15 years.
“I remember it exactly,” said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, then an assistant for Denver, recalling discussions on which players to sit in a game that had no bearing on the standings or seeding. “Mike Shanahan said there’s no discussion — we’ll do everything we can to win the game. I remember we played all of our starters in the game except for Jake Plummer.”
Denver’s decision altered the football landscape. Hall of Famer John Lynch, who might otherwise have been on the sidelines, hit San Diego quarterback Drew Brees in the end zone, causing a fumble. Brees dove for the ball and Broncos defensive tackle Gerard Warren landed on him, causing extensive shoulder damage that prompted the Chargers to avoid a bidding war for Brees. San Diego went with Rivers, who finished that game, as its long-term quarterback and Brees signed with New Orleans.
That had remained the status quo — with Brees becoming the NFL’s all-time leading passer with the Saints and Rivers rising to No. 6 — until now.
“It’s weird,” Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb said of preparing for a Los Angeles quarterback other than Rivers. “I kinda got used to him.
“They got a new guy back there, who presents a lot of challenges for us. He’s good with his arm; good with his feet, great young player and I’m excited to go against him this week.”
The Chargers took Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft, placed him in the starting lineup in Week 2 and he’s joined Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks to begin their careers with five consecutive games of 250-plus passing yards. The Oregon product also joined Deshaun Watson as the only rookie to throw three or more touchdowns in three straight games and he’s the first player since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 to throw for 1,500 yards and have a passer rating above 100 through his first five career games.
Herbert has already dueled with opposing quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Brees, and while his team is 0-3 in those games the losses have each come by seven or fewer points.
While this page was so long in turning, the Broncos are jumping in mid-story.
“He’s a rookie, but he’s back there comfortable, he’s back there confident,” Chubb said. “He’s throwing like a guy who’s been in the league for years, he’s running it with confidence. It’s going to be a good challenge for this defense. He’s a young guy, but he’s playing with poise and like he’s been in the league for some time now. As a front seven, a front four, we’ve got to get after him as much as we can. We can’t let him have those escape lanes.”
The usual suspects
It will be a departure for the Broncos to see a Chargers quarterback other than Philip Rivers, who started 28 consecutive games in the series and is, by a wide margin, the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes against the Broncos.
Here’s a list of the quarterbacks with the most passing yards and touchdowns against the Broncos, with Rivers posting more than those at Nos. 2 and 3 combined.
Player Yards TD
Philip Rivers 6,722 46
Tom Brady 3,768 29
Trent Green 2,852 13
Rich Gannon 2,830 20
Derek Carr 2,419 12