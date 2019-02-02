Hall of Fame Football
Former NFL player Terrell Davis salutes as he delivers his speech during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio.

 David Richard
Owner Pat Bowlen

Broncos seasons: 1984-Present

Year inducted: 2019

Notable: Owns fifth-best winning percentage (.598) in all of professional sports during his tenure with 354 overall wins. … Served a combined 91 seasons between 15 different NFL committees. … 300 consecutive home sellouts. … 33 playoff appearances. … Only owner in NFL history to reach Super Bowl with four different head coaches (three total victories).

Cornerback Champ Bailey

Broncos seasons: 2004-13

Year inducted: 2019

Notable: Played 15 NFL seasons between the Redskins and Broncos. … Twelve Pro Bowl selections. … Intercepted 34 passes for Denver over 135 games. … First Broncos’ defensive player inducted in franchise history. … NFL record 203 career passes defended. … Member of the 2000s All-Decade Team. … First-ballot selection.

Running back Terrell Davis

Broncos seasons: 1995-2001

Year inducted: 2017

Notable: Played all seven NFL seasons with the Broncos. … Was the fourth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season (1998). … Winner of Super Bowl XXXII (MVP) and Super Bowl XXXIII. … Most rushing yards (7,607) and rushing touchdowns (60) in Broncos history. … Knee injury ended Davis’ NFL career after just 78 games.

Tight end Shannon Sharpe

Broncos seasons: 1990-99, 2002-03

Year inducted: 2011

Notable: Played 14 NFL seasons between the Broncos and Ravens. … Three-time Super Bowl Winner (XXXII, XXXIII and XXV). … Career totals: 815 catches, 10,060 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns. … Eight Pro Bowl selections. … Member of the 1990s All-Decade Team. … Younger brother of former NFL star wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

Running back Floyd Little

Broncos seasons: 1967-75

Year inducted: 2010

Notable: Played all nine NFL seasons with the Broncos. … Five Pro Bowl selections. … Second-most career rushing yards (6,323) and rushing touchdowns (43) in Denver history. … NFL rushing leader in 1971. … Little’s teams finished with a winning record only twice. … Totaled more than 12,000 career all-purpose yards.

Offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman

Broncos seasons: 1993-97

Year inducted: 2008

Notable: Played 12 NFL seasons between the Vikings and Broncos. … Made 169 consecutive starts. … Seven Pro Bowl selections. … Winner of Super Bowl XXXII. … Member of the 1980s and 1990s All-Decade Team. … Played two seasons in the USFL prior to NFL career. … Broncos owner Pat Bowlen presented Zimmerman for his induction speech.

Quarterback John Elway

Broncos seasons: 1983-98

Year inducted: 2004

Notable: Played all 16 NFL seasons with the Broncos. … 47 fourth-quarter comebacks. … Franchise leader in passing yards (51,475) and passing touchdowns (300). … Nine Pro Bowl selections. … Winner of Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII (MVP) with five career starts in the championship game.

Hall of Famers who played briefly for Denver

Defensive back Ty Law

Broncos seasons: 2009

Year inducted: 2019

Notable: Played 15 seasons in the NFL, the first 10 with the Patriots. ... Five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro nods. ... Led the NFL in interceptions twice (1998 with 9 and 2005 with 10).

Defensive back Brian Dawkins

Broncos seasons: 2009-11

Year inducted: 2018

Notable: Played 16 NFL seasons between the Eagles and Broncos. … Nine Pro Bowl selections. … Led the league in interceptions in 1997 and 1998 and totaled 37 in his career. … One Super Bowl appearance. … Career stats with the Broncos: 39 starts, 233 tackles, three interceptions and 21 pass deflections.

Running back Tony Dorsett

Broncos seasons: 1988

Year inducted: 1994

Notable: Spent his final NFL season in Denver after 11 previous years with the Cowboys. … Dorsett’s production with the Broncos: 181 carries for 703 yards and five touchdowns. … Career rushing totals of 12,739 yards and 77 touchdowns. … Four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Cornerback Willie Brown

Broncos seasons: 1963-66

Year inducted: 1984

Notable: Played 16 NFL seasons between the Broncos and Raiders. … 54 career interceptions. … Four-time Pro Bowl selection. … Winner of Super Bowl XI with a 75-yard interception returned for a touchdown with the Raiders.

