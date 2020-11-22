Former Denver Bronco and Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little is in hospice care after battling cancer since May, according to his former Syracuse teammate Patrick Killorin.
Killorin shared the news on Facebook on Saturday night.
“Today we are going to talk about a new stage in Floyd’s journey ... hospice,” Killorin wrote. “Floyd’s courageous battle with a difficult disease (cancer) is now at a critical stage in his life. This is a time when a husband and wife must make important decisions regarding potential end of life decisions ... I love you my friend."
Little, 78, was an All-American at Syracuse before playing for the Broncos from 1967-1975. Little rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns in his NFL career — both second all-time in Broncos history behind Terrell Davis. He was inducted into the professional football Hall of Fame in 2010.
"All of our thoughts & prayers are with Floyd, his wife DeBorah & the Little family," tweeted Patrick Smyth, the Broncos chief communications officer. "The first Pro Football Hall of Famer to play for the Broncos & still a great ambassador for the team today, 'The Franchise' led all of pro football in yards during his 9-year career from '67-75."
Little's No. 44 is retired at Mile High Stadium, where he became famous in the 1960s for helping keep the franchise in Denver.