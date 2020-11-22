Each of the Denver Broncos’ top running backs made their case for more carries in Sunday’s 20-13 win over Miami.
The Broncos’ 31 carries by running backs Sunday were divided as evenly as possible with Phillip Lindsay recording 16 touches, one more than Melvin Gordon III.
“At the end of the day, we came with attitude,” Lindsay said. “You have to be able to remain consistent with the run game. That’s what it comes down to. When there’s a bad play, you still do it. When there’s a good play, you go back to it. You’ve got to stay consistent no matter what you do because you never know when you’re going to break one. Plus, it gets your offensive line in a groove.”
Gordon rushed for 84 yards and both of Denver’s touchdowns, his second multi-touchdown game this season. But the first-year Bronco also fumbled just shy of the goal line with a little more than five minutes to play, leaving the door open for Miami to drive the length of the field and tie the game. It was his fourth lost fumble of the season.
“I was happy as hell,” Gordon said after Justin Simmons secured the win with an interception. “It was crazy because it’s something I work on every week, something I think about, and something I try to be really cautious about. It’s cool to enter the game and pretty much score, and to have that taken away from you sucks. The defense came through, and we prevailed and got the win. I’m happy about that.”
Lindsay, a fan favorite thanks to his days at Denver South and the University of Colorado, produced 82 yards on his carries, good for a 5.1-yard average.
“He deserves a whole lot of credit for this run game and this offense,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “You guys see the plays on the field but him in the locker room — him in the huddle from last year to this year — it’s a completely different Phil. I’ve been extremely impressed with how he’s progressed as a leader for this offense and just as a football player in general.”
Lindsay has yet to lose a fumble in his professional career. Both players had a long rush of at least 20 yards.
“We had a couple new runs (installed) because of the types of fronts (Miami) plays,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “It was good game planning by the coaches. We had success with those, couple of them popped nicely.”
Gordon’s first touchdown tied the game at seven, while the second came from 20 yards out and made it 20-10 in the third quarter.
With Lock’s two carries for 23 yards factored in, the Broncos rushed for 189 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.
“It was a big part of winning that game obviously,” Fangio said. “I’ve always said a quarterback’s two best friends are a running game and a good defense and, for the most part, we had that going tonight.”