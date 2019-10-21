09_29_19 den jax4146.JPG

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson (26) and out of bounds at the Jaguars 8-yard line for a first down during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. The Jaguars won 26-24 on a last second field goal. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

Broncos general manager John Elway is expected to trade star receiver Emmanuel Sanders by the NFL trading deadline next Tuesday, sources told 9NEWS.

9NEWS reported about the possibility of Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. going on the trading block – with Sanders the more likely of the two – Thursday night following the Broncos’ embarrassing 30-6 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN took it a step further Sunday by reporting the Broncos are open to fielding calls from teams interested in acquiring Sanders.

