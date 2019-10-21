Broncos general manager John Elway is expected to trade star receiver Emmanuel Sanders by the NFL trading deadline next Tuesday, sources told 9NEWS.
9NEWS reported about the possibility of Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. going on the trading block – with Sanders the more likely of the two – Thursday night following the Broncos’ embarrassing 30-6 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN took it a step further Sunday by reporting the Broncos are open to fielding calls from teams interested in acquiring Sanders.
Sources: Broncos getting trade calls on WR Emmanuel Sanders.https://t.co/Vppp4cpnFD— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2019
