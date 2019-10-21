Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson (26) and out of bounds at the Jaguars 8-yard line for a first down during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. The Jaguars won 26-24 on a last second field goal. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)