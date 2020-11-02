Take a break, Broncos.
Denver was supposed to have virtual meetings Monday, but “in the euphoria of the moment” after a last-second 31-30 comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Vic Fangio decided to give the team the day off.
“When I can give them a crumb and an extra day off there, I kind of look for it,” Fangio said, citing the loss of a bye week due to a New England Patriots COVID-19 outbreak.
No game ball was handed out after Sunday’s victory, which featured a total turnaround after a listless first half. There was a lot of praise to go around.
“There’s just so many big things that happened in that game that without one or two of them, we probably don’t win,” Fangio said.
Going into the game, the Broncos were 29th in the league on third down. After another abysmal start they finished 4 of 5 on third-down conversions and scored on four of their last five possessions.
“I don't know that it's solved permanently, but it's a big part of what's been holding us back,” Fangio said.
Though that solved that issue, at least temporarily, another took its place, at least temporarily. The Broncos’ defense allowed several uncharacteristic long runs.
“We had a stretch in there where fundamentally we were off,” Fangio said. “Obviously when you do that, you’re going to have problems, and we did have our problems.”
Taking attendance
Cornerback A.J. Bouye is in the concussion protocol after his helmet collided with teammate Kareem Jackson’s in the fourth quarter. Bouye recently returned from a shoulder injury.
Offensive lineman Patrick Morris sustained an arm injury on the last play Sunday, a game-winning extra-point kick from Brandon McManus. Morris appeared to be involved in a scuffle between the teams before they headed off the field.
Tight end Nick Vannett is dealing with a foot concern. Fangio said wide receiver Tim Patrick, whose hamstring injury kept him out of Sunday’s game, was “kind of close” to playing but when he got up to full speed, he’d have a setback. The coach is hopeful Patrick’s leg is better this week.
Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and offensive line coach Mike Munchak missed the game Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols. They were the only ones listed Monday by Fangio.
Bandaged up
Meanwhile Fangio himself was battling an injury Sunday. He said a player ran into him on the sideline, squishing his shield and glasses into his nose, which was bleeding “pretty good.”
“It’s one of the problems when you have a big nose — it’s a big target,” he said.