The big plays that burned the Denver Broncos defense in a 23-7 loss to Baltimore on Sunday didn’t come from Lamar Jackson’s legs but his arm.
Baltimore’s dynamic, dual-threat quarterback rushed for just 28 yards with a long run of 7 yards. Jackson passed for 316 yards – just the third time in his career he’s gone over 300 – and completed passes of more than 15 yards to five different receivers.
“Lamar, he just presents so many different problems, passing the ball and running the ball. Do you rush up the field and try and get a sack, and he scrambles? Or do you, like, try to contain him, and he gets little more time to throw the deep ball?” Von Miller, star of the Broncos’ defense wondered. “We were presented with a lot of problems. They did a great job today. We just got to do our job to stop them.”
Denver’s defense’s biggest bust came midway through the second quarter with the game tied at 7. Baltimore’s line handled a five-man rush, and Jackson stepped up in the pocket and launched a pass over safety Kareem Jackson to a spot in the end zone only a diving Marquise Brown could reach.
“More technique than blown coverage,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “We were in a post-safety defense. We weren’t deep enough back there, and they were able to catch the ball in between the numbers there, which shouldn’t happen, but give them credit. That’s what they do, and they beat us on it.”
Safety Justin Simmons, who covered Brown on the play before Baltimore’s speedy receiver cut across the field, stressed the importance of the defense seeing the same thing.
“There was miscommunication with Kareem, expecting some post help, but that’s why I’m so big on – I talk about it every week – communication,” Simmons said. “There was a few communication mishaps within the secondary. A team like that and a guy like Lamar who can create and scramble, plays like that happen, so you’ve got to clean up the communication.”
The Ravens never trailed after the 49-yard touchdown. Though Denver’s defense limited Jackson to three field goals the rest of the way, it wasn’t good enough as Denver’s offense, quarterbacked by Drew Lock after Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out with a concussion, failed to score for the final 40-plus minutes. Simmons said the Broncos’ defense was aiming to force a turnover or give the Broncos’ offense a short field as the struggles continued. The Broncos sacked Jackson three times but failed to create a takeaway.
“I just don’t think, you know, we did enough to be able to help him toward the end of the game,” the safety said.
James Prochee II, Mark Andrews, Sammy Watkins and Devin Duvernay also made big plays in the Baltimore pass game as the Ravens added to the lead and put the game away. After allowing a season-high in both passing and rushing yards, the Broncos will travel to Pittsburgh where they won’t have to deal with a dual-threat quarterback in 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger.
“They basically had their way today,” Miller said.
“It will be good just to get back to a normal team that just drop-back passes and hands the ball off. That will be refreshing just to play normal football again.”