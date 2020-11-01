The Denver Broncos defense did just enough in the early and late stages of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers to give its offense the chance to win it at the end.
Justin Herbert, the Chargers’ rookie quarterback, completed 29 of 43 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns, but his first pass was caught by Broncos safety Justin Simmons and returned 46 yards deep into Chargers territory.
“We know Herbert has a great arm, almost like that gunslinger mentality. (He) trusts his guys when he throws it deep. We saw that today,” Simmons said, noting a few jump balls thrown in Mike Williams’ direction.
“We were preparing all week to try and limit some of the big plays and we knew he was going to try it early. It was a great call, great execution of the coverage, and (I) just found a way to slip inside the route at the last minute to get the interception.”
A field goal followed to give Denver an early lead and the Broncos' defense followed up by forcing two punts and getting a fourth-down stop on the visitor’s next three drives. Denver failed to take the shutout back to the locker room, however. Herbert tossed touchdown passes to Keenan Allen and Gabe Nabers in the final 1:48 of the second quarter.
“Defensively, we had a great start,” Simmons said. “Kind of got lulled to sleep and made a lot of mistakes and they scored on back-to-back series, I believe.”
Herbert and Williams linked up for the rookie’s third touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half before a field goal made it 24-3 midway through the third quarter. From there, the Broncos got their offense going while limiting the Chargers to a pair of field goals the rest of the way.
“We had our struggles on defense too,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “They’re a good offense but we did manage to get enough stops there late in the game, holding them to field goals and by God, we won that game.”
The Chargers led by three with a fresh set of downs on the Broncos’ 17-yard line with 3:35 to play. An illegal crackback block set them back before Bradley Chubb sacked Herbert on second down. Kareem Jackson made the stop on third down, leading to Michael Badgley’s final field goal with 2:30 to play. That left Drew Lock’s offense enough time to win it late.
After struggling for a stretch, Simmons said the defense got going again after Bryce Callahan improbably came down with a ball intended for Williams in the end zone. Denver’s offense turned that turnover into seven points, which made it a one-possession game with 11:42 left in the game.
“Defensively, we fought,” Simmons said. “Bryce had a hell of an interception after we threw one. That kind of changed the whole momentum.”