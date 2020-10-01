The Denver Broncos defense did its job after an embarrassing start.
Sam Darnold’s unlikely 46-yard scramble for the game’s first touchdown marked the only time the Broncos’ defense allowed the Jets’ offense to cross the goal line in a 37-28 Broncos win, but even that could’ve been easily prevented.
The Jets’ quarterback took a 3rd-and-7 snap and saw Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson break through the line unimpeded. Johnson missed his clean shot at Darnold. Then the quarterback juked safety Justin Simmons and outran the rest of his pursuers. The 46-yard touchdown run went down as the longest ever by a Jets quarterback, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Johnson got a second shot at Darnold on the Jets’ second drive and didn’t miss. The Broncos linebacker slammed Darnold’s right shoulder into the turf and backup quarterback Joe Flacco was forced into the game for the next possession. Darnold would return a series later but could not lead the Jets back into the end zone the rest of the way. The Jets' only other touchdown came on an interception return.
The Jets instead settled for five field goals, punted three times and saw their penultimate drive end when Bradley Chubb sacked Darnold on a fourth-down play with two minutes left. The Broncos offense put the game away on the next play, a 43-yard rushing touchdown from Melvin Gordon III.
Chubb finished with 2.5 sacks, splitting one with Shelby Harris, while linebacker Josey Jewell recorded two more. Johnson’s second-chance sack brought the Broncos total to six.
Though the Broncos’ defense failed to force a turnover, they kept the Jets out of the end zone except for one unsightly play early in the game.