In Vic Fangio’s parlance, there’s no two ways about it — the Denver Broncos' defense had its worst day since Fangio took over.
In Saturday’s 48-19 home loss to Buffalo, the Broncos allowed more points (48) and yards (534) than any other game in the last two seasons. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was at the center of it all, passing for 359 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 33 yards and two more scores.
“He’s right up there with the best in the league, and he’s multifaceted in that he’s hard to get down, he’s a good runner,” Fangio said. “They have quarterback runs for him. He throws it great. He’s a great quarterback. There’s no two ways about it.”
The rough day ended with Buffalo running back Devin Singletary eluded a handful of potential tackles on a 51-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes.
“The last run, obviously, was very disappointing, to say the least,” Fangio said.
That was the only Buffalo touchdown Allen didn’t play a role in. His first passing touchdown went to tight end Dawson Knox to open the scoring. His second passing touchdown went to Jake Kumerow. Stefon Diggs didn’t score but torched the Broncos for 147 yards on 11 catches.
“(Diggs) runs good routes but we weren't really close, and we just have to be able to compete just a little bit better,” safety Justin Simmons said. “I think (QB Josh Allen and Diggs) are one of the better duos that you're going to see throughout the NFL and they do a good job of just doing what they do.”
Denver’s defense finished the day with three stops — one punt, one kneel down to end the first half and a turnover on downs in the third quarter.
“I think the biggest thing is consistency and everybody needs to do their job and not try to do too much, it's not good,” linebacker Josey Jewell said. “I think almost everybody was trying to do too much in certain times —trying to maybe make up for something else. I think we just need to stick to it. Coach is smart, he makes the right play calls and we just need to stick to that and try to stop trying to do too many things."
The already-banged-up Broncos defense took another hit when Michael Ojemudia was ejected in the second half. Fangio said the officials told him that Ojemudia threw a punch, an automatic ejection.
“It’s a challenge, no two ways about it,” Fangio said. “We couldn’t help them enough with the pass rush when we were trying to play coverages to help them. It was a challenge, it obviously is, I’m not going to deny that, but we have to find a way to play better than we did and get a couple more stops than we did.”