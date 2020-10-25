Though the Broncos' defense was the best of the three units in Sunday’s 43-16 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s focused on being better.
Denver’s defense forced a turnover, limited the Chiefs to one touchdown over the first three quarters, held star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to 200 yards passing and did not allow Kansas City a third-down conversion.
When Broncos coach Vic Fangio was asked if he thought that defensive performance warranted a different result, he answered: “You’d have to tell me what the other two phases looked like.”
Denver’s offense produced two touchdowns — both rushing — but suffered from two interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown, and lost two fumbles. Special teams gave up another score on a kick return and missed an extra point, making things harder on the defense trying to slow one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.
The Chiefs' offense efficiently moved the ball downfield on its first drive, scoring on an 11-yard run from Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
“We could have started off faster. That’s the biggest thing you want to do, especially against a team like this,” cornerback A.J. Bouye said.
“I think, that drive, we didn’t do a good enough job. Besides that, I believe we did good as a defense. The only negative I can take from it was we didn’t get the turnovers we wanted to put our offense in better positions. We didn’t win the turnover battle.”
On their second look at Kansas City’s offense, the Broncos shut things down quickly. Alexander Johnson punched the ball away from Chiefs tight end Nick Keizer and watched as cornerback Bryce Callahan beat him to the recovery on the first play of Kansas City’s drive. Four plays later, quarterback Drew Lock rushed for a touchdown that should’ve tied the game only for Brandon McManus to miss the extra point.
The Broncos would force punts on three of their next four defensive stands but saw the deficit increase from one point to 15 by halftime, as the Chiefs returned an interception and a kickoff for touchdowns.
“We didn’t play well enough on defense as a whole unit. We gave up that first-drive touchdown, which was disappointing,” Fangio said. “We did have a good stretch there defensively but while that was going on, they got the two non-offensive touchdowns and got some separation there.”
Kansas City would put the game beyond reach with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The first, a 10-yard pass to Tyreek Hill, was aided by good field position after Drew Lock’s second interception. The last scoring drive, capped with a short run by backup quarterback Chad Henne, started at the Broncos’ 21 after a 21-yard return on an onside-kick attempt. That drive was extended when Shelby Harris was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after a third-and-goal play from the 11 went for 2 yards.
“As a defense, I thought we did a lot of things well. There were a lot of things we could do way better—some of the little things,” safety Justin Simmons said. “One of the biggest things we harp on every week is takeaways. You saw, we got a takeaway early ... and the offense was able to go down and score on a short field. Those are the things we think about defensively that we can help and find ways to win the game, that’s the biggest thing.”