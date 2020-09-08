Miller, Gordon, Davis among rash of injuries at Broncos camp

Broncos linebacker Von Miller takes part in drills Aug. 19 in Englewood.

 The Associated Press

A Denver Broncos defense hoping to take a step forward this season might have taken a step back before Game 1.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered a serious ankle injury at Tuesday's practice that puts his 2020 season in jeopardy. Rapoport posted from his verified Twitter account: "(Miller's) undergoing an MRI and more will be known tomorrow. But based on the initial read, it's not good."

Miller was expected to be a focal point of a defensive unit looking to improve in the second year of coach Vic Fangio's defense.

Miller, the Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player, tore his ACL in 2013.

Tags

Load comments