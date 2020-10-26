The Denver Broncos' defense took another hit Monday.
During his media availability Monday, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said the unit, which played better than the score reflected in a 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, will be without nose tackle Mike Purcell for the rest of the season.
“I think it’s one of those Lisfranc injuries,” Fangio said.
Lisfranc injuries typically occur when bones in the midfoot are broken or ligaments that support that area of the foot are torn, according to orthoinfo.org.
There were more minor injuries to report elsewhere. Fangio described wide receivers Diontae Spencer and Tim Patrick and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka as “day-to-day.”
Running back Phillip Lindsay is in the league’s concussion protocol, Fangio confirmed. The availability of the former Denver South and Colorado star heading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers will be decided by someone outside the Broncos organization.
“That’s all done independently. They started testing him today and that will be a process that has to take place during the week. We’ll see what the independent doctors say.”
Should Lindsay not get cleared to return for Week 7, Melvin Gordon III looks to be in line for more carries. If that is the case, Gordon, who was signed as a free agent after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Chargers, will need to hold onto the ball after playing a part in two of the team’s turnovers Sunday.
“Ball security is something that we talk about all the time,” Fangio said. “Obviously, he got it stripped from him once yesterday and then was involved with the flea-flicker play that didn’t come off good. So, yes, it’s been stressed, and it will continue to be stressed.”
Harris, Fangio on good terms after sideline dispute
There was a tense moment between Shelby Harris and Fangio after the sixth-year defensive end was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct flag late in Sunday’s game, extending the Chiefs' final scoring drive. But any frustration appears to have been resolved.
“We had a great talk after the game and there’s no issues there,” Fangio said.
Harris took to Twitter to confirm, posting “Obviously in the game of football there is a lot of emotion involved. Vic and I spoke and we are on great terms. Families argue but we work it out after. All we both want is to win!”
Turnover talk
After two Drew Lock interceptions and Gordon’s two fumbles Sunday, the Broncos turnover differential dropped to minus-eight through six games.
The loss to the Chiefs was the second time this season the Broncos turned the ball over three more times than their opponents. The other came in a win over the now 0-7 Jets. The only game with fewer turnovers than their opponent came in a win over the Patriots.
“Last year we did not turn it over that much. I think we’ve turned it over the most or the second-most times in the league this year,” Fangio said. “It’s obviously an area that we’ve got to improve on because you can overcome minus one many times but when you start getting minus two, minus three — and some of those go for pick-sixes — you’ve got problems and it’s going to be hard to win.”