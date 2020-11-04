The Denver Broncos worked from home Wednesday while preparing for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.
The decision to hold all scheduled meetings virtually apparently came after additional positive COVID-19 tests in the team. Wednesday, a day after team executives John Elway and Joe Ellis tested positive, offensive lineman Darrin Paulo was added to the COVID-19 list.
“In consultation with the NFL, we are taking the precautionary step of conducting today’s game preparations virtually and away from UCHealth Training Center,” a team release posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning read. “With the recent increase in positive cases and a practice-squad player added to the COVID-19/reserve list today, this was the safe and responsible thing to do.”
Later in the day, the team added defensive lineman Shelby Harris to the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to 9News reporter Mike Klis, Harris informed the team he was exposed to someone who later tested positive. Harris’ status for Sunday’s game, which is on as scheduled, is uncertain and contingent on future testing.
How the Broncos will handle the rest of the week is also to be determined.
“We’ll see what tomorrow and Friday bring,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “It was in consultation between us and the league and we just felt like it was the best thing to do in light of the number of (positive) tests that we’ve had recently.”
Fangio admitted the cancellation of Wednesday’s practice will impact the team’s preparation as it looks to improve to 4-4 against a two-win Falcons squad. But the Broncos have dealt with positives, like many other teams, throughout the season.
“It’s distracting, it’s not ideal. I’d be lying to say that it wasn’t,” Fangio said when asked about canceling Wednesday. “But, we’re of the mindset at the start of this year knowing that we were going to have to do some improvising and adjusting. We’ve done well with it so far —you know, when you first get the news that you can’t get in to practice you’re a little bit pissed off and everything, but you take a few minutes and take a deep breath and figure out how we’re going to beat it and get over this, and that’s what we do.”
It is encouraging, Fangio said, that none of the positive tests came from inside the Broncos’ facility. The coach said each player or coach with a previous positive test could contribute their contraction of the virus to their daily life.
“I actually feel better when everybody’s here than I do when they’re not here,” Fangio said. “We’ve done a good job of keeping this building clean. Our medical people have done well, the people in charge of the facilities have gone overboard in making this place safe and I feel really confident in saying that all the positive tests that we’ve had originated from outside these walls.”
Should the Broncos practice Thursday, Fangio expects offensive line coach Mike Munchak, one of the previous positives, back in the building.
“We will practice tomorrow unless something happens between now and then to change it,” Fangio said.