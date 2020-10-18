The Denver Broncos defense decided against sitting back and seeing if it could slow New England quarterback Cam Newton with a conservative approach.
Instead, the Broncos decided to take the game to Newton, most notably on an aggressive fourth-down blitz in the fourth quarter that secured an 18-12 win.
“Just like you saw today, we are preaching turnovers and we are preaching getting guys to the quarterback,” Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia said. “This is definitely an aggressive defense and it’s one that we’ve preached from day one.”
The Broncos sacked Newton four times — Malik Reed got to the quarterback twice in the fourth quarter — and forced three turnovers. The first turnover came when Shelby Harris didn’t get to Newton but tipped his pass and watched as 292-pound defensive tackle DeShawn Williams dove to pick off the pass before it hit the turf. The second interception came late in the third quarter when Justin Simmons got a finger to Newton’s pass to N’Keal Harry, allowing Bryce Callahan to make the play.
“I’ve come to find that Vic has such a good grasp of the game that nine times out of 10 when he makes a call it always feels like it’s the right call at the right time. I think he found the rhythm of the game and called more blitzes and we found it to be effective,” Simmons said. “Sometimes speeding up the quarterback is a thing in and of itself where it gets them out of the rhythm of finding their receivers in the passing game.”
Between the interceptions, Ojemudia kept that aggressive approach even after tight end Ryan Izzo beat the rookie corner out of Iowa.
“At first it was a bad play and bad coverage by me, but when there’s an opportunity, you have to take it,” Ojemudia said. “I saw the ball was in the wrong hand, so I just went in for the kill.”
Ojemudia forced the ball out and Simmons scooped it up. The defense delivered all throughout the day against Newton, the former No. 1 overall pick who has tormented defenses through the air and on the ground. Half of Newton’s team-high 76 rushing yards came on a 38-yard run while the Patriots running backs totaled 41 yards on 15 carries. Newton’s only touchdown came on a quarterback sneak, and he passed for only 157 yards with the two interceptions.
“Thoroughly impressed from start to finish,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said of the defense. “That’s a game ... it easily could’ve — it did get away from us — but it could’ve gotten away and been fatal. I think it speaks volumes to the types of players we have here, the type of team we have, the conviction they have. Those guys went out there and fought, fought, fought. They did a great job.”