Broncos' training camp is here and after not having fans at practice last season due to COVID-19, the Broncos have opened camp back up this season at the UCHealth Training Center.
Here's everything you need to know if you plan to attend:
When, where and how: Practices will be held from 9:15 a.m. to noon at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colo. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and it is free to the public. Open practice dates:
- Wednesday, July 28
- Thursday, July 29
- Friday, July 30
- Saturday, July 31 (invite only)
- Monday, Aug. 2
- Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Friday, Aug. 6
- Saturday, Aug. 7
- Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Wednesday, Aug. 18
- Thursday, Aug. 19
Parking: Fans are allowed to park adjacent to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on 13403 Broncos Parkway. It's a first-come, first-serve basis with the lot opening at 7:30 a.m.
Seating: Fans will be allowed to sit in marked areas upon arrival, with most seating being on the berm along the west side of the fields. Social distancing will be enforced by Broncos officials. Lawn chairs will not be permitted as well as umbrellas, while strollers will have to be left at the gate. Still cameras will be permitted, but no video cameras will be allowed.
Bag policy: The same bag policy the Broncos use for home games will be enforced at training camp, which includes all bags needing to be clear and smaller than 12x6x12. Read the Broncos' full clear bag policy here.
Health Promise: The Broncos are asking that all fans who plan to attend practice agree to a "Fan Health Promise" regarding COVID-19, which can be accessed here.
For more information on attending practice, you can find full details here.