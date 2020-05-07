Tom Brady. Drew Brees. Patrick Mahomes. Christian McCaffrey. Ben Roethlisberger. Gronk.

The Broncos' 2020 schedule packs star power.

Will it pack double-digit wins and a return to the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50? 

The NFL on Thursday released its full 16-game schedule for the 2020 season — a blast of welcome optimism amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Preseason

Aug. 13-17: Vs. San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 20-24: Vs. Chicago Bears

Aug. 27-30: At Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 3-4: At Arizona Cardinals

Regular season

Week 1, Sept. 14: Vs. Tennessee Titans (Monday Night Football)

Week 2, Sept. 20: At Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 3, Sept. 27: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Week 4, Oct. 1: At New York Jets (Thursday Night Football)

Week 5, Oct. 11: At New England Patriots

Week 6, Oct. 18: Vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 7, Oct. 25: Vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 8: BYE

Week 9, Nov. 8: At Atlanta Falcons

Week 10, Nov. 15: At Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11, Nov. 22: Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12, Nov. 29: Vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 13, Dec. 6: At Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

Week 14, Dec. 13: At Carolina Panthers 

Week 15, Dec. 19-20 (TBD): Vs. Buffalo Bills 

Week 16, Dec. 26-27 (TBD): At Los Angeles Chargers 

Week 17, Jan. 3: Vs. Las Vegas Raiders

- More Broncos schedule coverage — and a record prediction — later on Gazette.com.

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Tags

Load comments