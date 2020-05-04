DENVER • While the game had not been formally announced, the Broncos and Falcons were set to play in London during the 2020 season.
No more.
The NFL's 2020 schedule will not include international games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Monday. That means the Broncos-Falcons game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the U.S., Mexico and U.K.," said Christopher Halpin, the NFL's executive vice president for chief strategy and growth officer.
The Broncos haven't played an international game since 2010. The full 16-game Broncos schedule is expected to be released later this week.