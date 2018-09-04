The western NASCAR Cup Series experiment is ending - for now.
Less than a season after winning a Cup series championship, Denver-based Furniture Row Racing - the only team based west of the Carolinas - is shutting down due to financial woes.
Founded in 2005, the team will cease operations following the 2018 playoffs.
Martin Truex Jr., in the thick of things leading up to this year's playoffs, will find another team, as will the crew chief he won a championship with, Cole Pearn.
"While I am saddened by today's announcement, I totally understand the decision," Truex said in a release. "Barney Visser, Joe Garone and the entire Furniture Row Racing team took me in while my career was in a bad place, and together we reached the pinnacle of the sport."
The No. 78 Toyota lost sponsor 5-Hour Energy in July and a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing proved too expensive, according to team owner Visser.
"The numbers just don't add up," Visser said in the release. "I would have to borrow money to continue as a competitive team and I'm not going to do that."
"We achieved what we set out to do and feel like we climbed Mount Everest. To continue with anything less than a competitive team would not be acceptable."