LOVELAND — For a team that averages 4.3 goals per game, going a single period without a score is uncharacteristic. Being shutout is almost unheard of.
Almost, but it has happened this season. Just once. Denver’s zero-goal game came on March 18 against Minnesota Duluth in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Semifinals.
DU was determined to right both the scoring discrepancy, and the loss, by topping the Bulldogs in the West Regional Final on Saturday at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.
The Pioneers were successful on both fronts, defeating UMD 2-1 to earn a place in the Frozen Four.
“This time of the year it gets harder to score goals,” coach David Carle said. “We didn’t shy away from it, which is what I really liked. We got pushed around in St. Paul. We didn’t win many battles. We lost a lot of races. And our guys were able to change throughout the week and commit to one another in a big-time way.”
With over 17 minutes gone by in the first frame, Denver still hadn’t recorded that elusive goal, and the Pioneers found themselves down 1-0.
Darian Gotz scored for the Bulldogs with 5:20 left in the period, giving UMD a one-goal advantage.
Finally, Cole Guttman was able to find the back of the net.
Bobby Brink snagged the puck from UMD and passed to the senior forward, who fired a shot from behind the faceoff circles.
It was Guttman’s 19th goal of the season, and Brink’s team-leading (and country-leading) 42nd assist.
“I thought we have a really great period, all the way up until that point,” Guttman said. “Pucks just weren’t going in. So I just wanted to throw it on net, and I was able to sneak it through.”
After evening things up in the first, the Pioneers needed their defense to step up in the second, as penalties gave UMD an advantage.
At the 10:35 mark, Antti Tuomisto was whistled for tripping, setting up a Bulldog power play. Then, Guttman went to the box for the same thing, and DU found itself on the wrong end of a 5-on-3 advantage.
The Pioneers were able to kill both penalties, preserving the tie.
Neither team had luck on the power play. Both teams were 0-4 on the advantage.
The Pioneers are typically strong on the power play, with a 24.3% conversion rate on the season. That mark is 9th best in the country.
Meanwhile, UMD kills 84% of penalties, which is 13th in the NCAA.
“I’ve liked our puck pressure over the last little bit,” Carle said. “Our puck pressure was excellent. Obviously you need some really big moments, especially on a five-on-three to get through them.”
The tie lasted well into the third period. Despite a 34-25 shots advantage for the Pioneers, they couldn’t get the go ahead goal.
Finally, with six minutes left in regulation, Carter Savoie put his team on top.
The sophomore, who also scored against UMass Lowell in the regional semifinal, netted his 22nd goal of the season.
Sean Behrens lined up a long shot, which rebounded to Savoie, who was waiting in the crease to put it away.
“It was a lucky bounce,” Savoie said. “I was just in the right place at the right time.
“He (UMD goalie Ryan Fanti) did a really good job throughout the game. He made some really good saves, and then I got that fortunate bounce.”
DU then survived a 6-on-5 when UMD pulled Fanti in favor of an extra attacker with 1:39 left on the clock.
With the win, DU advances to its 18th Frozen Four, and second in Carle’s tenure.
The Pioneers play the winner of a game on Sunday between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Quinnipiac. The semifinal matchup will take place on April, 7.