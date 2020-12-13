1
Starter from offense or defense from Super Bowl 50 who also appeared in this game. Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson is the lone player remaining (because Von Miller is injured for Denver). Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is also a carryover from that Broncos' 24-10 victory over the Panthers 58 months ago in California.
1
Time in a non-strike shortened season since 1971 that the Broncos have failed to reach five wins. That came in 2010. They passed the mark again this season, improving to 5-8 with Sunday’s victory over Carolina.
2
PATs missed by McManus, the first time in 108 career games he’s missed more than one. He had been 214 of 218 in his career on PATs.
4
Touchdown passes for Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, a career high. Lock also set a personal best with a 149.5 passer rating.
7
Consecutive games in which Lock had thrown an interception, a streak he snapped Sunday.
8
One-score games for Denver this season, they are 4-4 in those games.
11
Three-and-out possessions for Carolina entering the game. The Panthers then had two such possessions against Denver in the first half. They avoided any in the final two quarters.
26
Denver's NFL rank in yards per play entering Sunday (5.2). The Broncos averaged 6.3 yards per play in the victory, including five plays that went for 30 or more yards.
83
Yards on a first-quarter punt return for Diontae Spencer, his first career touchdown and the first punt return score for Denver since Omar Bolden took one back, also from 83 yards, against Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 2015.
.833
Denver’s winning percentage in the regular season against Carolina (5-1). The Broncos have only been better against Arizona (9-1-1, .864).