The New England Patriots announced that they've signed former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to a free agent contract Tuesday. Terms of the contract were not released.
The signing of Thomas is a boost to a thin New England receiving corps. He'll also be reunited with former Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels, the Patriots offensive coordinator.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection and owner of many Broncos receiving records was traded in October 2018 to the Houston Texans for a fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round draft choices. Prior to his trade last season, Thomas had 36 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns.
Thomas, 31, had 275 yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions with Houston before tearing his Achilles in a week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
