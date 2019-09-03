MASS SHOOTING IN PLAYER'S HOMETOWN

A native of Midland, Texas, Air Force defensive tackle Kaleb Nunez learned of the mass shooting near his hometown immediately after the Falcons’ victory over Colgate on Saturday.

But he learned it in confusing, frightening bits of information.

It began with a text from defensive line coach Terrance Jamison asking Nunez if everything was all right with his family?

“I was like, ‘What’s wrong with my family?’ I thought something happened to them,” Nunez said. “That was a weird way to find out.”

One by one, everyone in his family checked in safely through a group text. Later, he confirmed his friends also emerged unharmed from the incident in Odessa that left seven dead and 25 injured.