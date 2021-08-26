Ethan Erickson’s journey from South Jordan, Utah, to a spot in the Air Force secondary involved a two-year detour to the western part of Japan.

Erickson, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spent that time between high school and college in Kobe, Japan, putting in 9-hour days knocking on doors, talking to people on the street and spreading his beliefs.

“You meet a lot of different people,” he said. “You get exposed to a lot of different perspectives. It’s really humbling to see what other people go through and try to help them in that. It’s definitely a humbling experience.”

He then returned and entered basic training.

“It was definitely an adjustment coming back,” he said. “Taking a two-year break off football, I had to adjust in that way, but coaches did a great job helping me with that transition.”

As a safety, he didn’t play as a freshman in 2019. As a sophomore he was thrust into a key role as part of a patchwork defense that saw most of its projected starters leave for the semester on turnbacks. He played in all six games – starting five – and ranked third in the Falcons’ secondary with 21 tackles. He made seven of those stops against Boise State.

“He’s just gotten better every single year,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “Freshman year he was solid. His sophomore year, you could see he really, really started making strides and getting back in the groove of playing football. Helped last year a bunch. Will help this year a bunch, too, in both a nickel and a safety spot.”

The role he seems destined for in 2021 is one carved by former Air Force safety Grant Theil. Often the Falcons would use the “spur” linebacker position closer to the line of scrimmage as more of an outside linebacker than safety. Under Theil, the position tended to serve as a fifth defensive back, though the demands for versatility and the ability to play near the line on occasion remained.

The final 16 games of Thiel’s career included two tackles behind the line of scrimmage, an interception, four passes defended and a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Erickson has the ability to help in those areas – and he even wears Theil’s old No. 14.

“Grant was a great player. If I can fill that role, just whatever I can to do to help the team, that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Erickson, who has an operations research major with a minor in Japanese. “I’m trying to be the best Ethan Erickson. Grant was a great player, so if I can somehow live up to that level of play, that would be great.”