Should some bizarre set of circumstances leave Colorado College without a goaltender, defenseman Nicklas Andrews has always harbored not-so-secret ambitions.
“I would be the first to volunteer,” the freshman said.
In the meantime and probably always, he’ll be the Tigers’ second-to-last line of defense. Andrews cracked the lineup immediately and emerged as a steady blue-line presence in the pod, playing beyond his years with two of Colorado College’s top defensemen.
He stayed back while Bryan Yoon joined the rush. Then he shut down some of the top lines in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference with Zach Berzolla. Coach Mike Haviland said Andrews is a hard-nosed, smart player who “slows the game down.”
“He gets a chance to get in there and show what he can do, and he certainly made his mark on the staff and the team,” Haviland said.
It was the little details, Haviland said, that had the coaching staff talking about him after practice. Breaking out of the zone, passes to forwards in stride ...
“Boxing out early, and his angles, and his stick positioning,” Haviland said. “He just quietly goes about his business.”
That’s what got him into the lineup Dec. 8 against Western Michigan. Andrews was a bit surprised he went in over more experienced players.
“It just happened so fast,” Andrews said. “Looking back now, I don’t remember making any decisions, it just kind of all happened. I had to pinch myself between the first and second period to make sure it wasn’t a dream.”
“Take on a big role early and keep it,” is the goal now, he said.
Named after quietly excellent 20-year Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom, his favorite player, Andrews comes from a hockey-playing Michigan family. His father and grandfather were goalies. Nicklas wanted to follow them but father Russ had him skate first.
“They knew the pressure. When you make a mistake, everyone knows,” Andrews said. “Mentally, I think he thought it would be a little better if I didn’t play goalie, which I think is the right decision now.
“But every opportunity I get, I’m throwing on the pads.”
He didn’t grow up expecting to play college hockey but eventually saw it as the right move. He wasn’t necessarily planning on making the jump to the top-tier USHL either, but while he was playing for the Brookings Blizzard (NAHL), the Des Moines Buccaneers were involved in a line brawl and several defensemen were suspended. The Buccaneers stopped for dinner in Brookings, S.D., on the way to a game and picked up Andrews while they were at it.
He stayed on for 25 more games and was the captain the next season.
He’s moving up quickly at the college level too. He’s part of a deeper CC (2-4-2) defense that’s spreading the workload more evenly this season.
On the smaller side and never the flashiest player on the team, 5-foot-10, 192-pound Andrews would like to develop more of a two-way game, but is happy to put defense first.
“A lot of times it’s underrated, but I just try to be someone who can move the puck up the ice and be simple,” he said. “That’s kind of where I see myself most effective. When I try to do too much is where I get myself in trouble.
“That’s the role that I want.”
As long as goalie’s off the table.