A different role

Hockey comes first for CC’s Nicklas Andrews, but Hollywood briefly came calling.

His uncle Michael Johnson — who played with his dad at Eastern Michigan — works in the film industry. He invited Andrews, who was about 10, his mom and his brother to a film set in Georgia. It was for “The Odd Life of Timothy Green,” a 2012 family comedy-drama starring Jennifer Garner.

Andrews was considered for a role as a soccer player, but wasn’t the right age. If you pause the movie at the right time, you can see the family watching the game. It netted the boys their first paycheck — $40.

“For a long day’s work,” Andrews joked.