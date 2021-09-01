With plenty of options on defense, the Avalanche are giving another blue liner a look in training camp. The team confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that veteran defenseman Jack Johnson signed a professional tryout contract with Colorado.
Johnson, 34, appeared in 13 games with the New York Rangers last season, scoring one goal. It was announced in March that he would miss the rest of the season after having core muscle repair surgery.
Johnson has spent parts of 15 seasons with the Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins, who bought him out in 2018 with three years left on his contract. He has 303 points (71 goals, 232 assists) in 950 regular-season NHL games.