Time and trust helped Westminster native Jack Millar evolve into one of Colorado College’s prized prospects.
Millar was drafted in the 14th round (212th) of the 2017 USHL draft. He said he was the “low man on the totem pole” when he arrived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to join the RoughRiders.
It wasn’t that way for long. By February, general manager and coach Mark Carlson said Millar was out against opponents’ top lines. Carlson called Millar a well-rounded defenseman and “great team guy.”
“He made great strides,” Carlson said. “For me, Jackson Millar is a great story of what junior hockey is all about.”
This fall, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound blueliner hopes to continue that development in the state he loves.
The three Millar boys are what father Jay calls “Avalanche kids,” born within six years of the team’s Pepsi Center debut. All three caught the fever in the Denver suburbs.
They had the benefit of size, “never on the height and weight chart,” according to mom. Jack had the burden-turned-advantage of the youngest - an earlier start and a higher bar, if he wanted to keep up.
Jay Millar recalled Erie native and Colorado College rising sophomore Josiah Slavin initially playing with his oldest son, Joe, while Jack got a head start on his hockey smile.
“The truth is, he got injured more in the stands watching them,” Jay said. “He chipped a couple of teeth running up and down the bleachers.
“We said, ‘We’ve got to get him on the ice as soon as we can.’”
He’s a veteran RoughRider, joining the organization at 13 and wearing its dark green and horse logo until 19. He played for the Rocky Mountain RoughRiders a few exits away from home. Then it was on to Cedar Rapids, where the USHL team has the same mascot and owner.
Millar had 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in 61 games his first season and 22 (4 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games the next season, cut short by the coronavirus pandemic and time away to represent his country. The RoughRiders alternate captain’s ice time and role grew.
The CC coaches saw their 2017 signee blossom.
“He’s had a great career in the USHL,” Tigers assistant coach Leon Hayward said. “He just got better every year.”
A highlight was a U.S. Men’s Junior Select Team selection for the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in December. Millar scored against eventual champion Russia in the preliminary round. His team took bronze in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.
“Not a lot of people get to wear that logo and represent their country. There’s a different level of pride you feel wearing it,” Millar said. “That was one of the coolest experiences I’ve had through hockey and definitely something I’ll never forget.”
He’s part of a neutralzone.net’s top-five recruiting class with fellow RoughRider Jackson Jutting, a forward and friend.
Millar appreciated how the Cedar Rapids staff stuck with him and allowed him to grow, mature and reach his potential. He’s already felt that encouragement from a CC staff that’s vocally happy to have him.
“It feels like a family atmosphere. Yeah they’re going to be your coach, but at the end of the day, you know they care about you as a person too,” Millar said. “That was one of the big things for me when I was committing.
“There’s tough love, but at the end of the day, they want you there. And it goes both ways. We work out and put in the work and they take care of us and make sure what we’re doing is what they want.”