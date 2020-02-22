Air Force’s fifth practice of the “spring” on Saturday featured the first scrimmage setting, and the defense took a firm upper hand.
There were multiple sacks, an interception from safety Corvan Taylor and big plays from cornerbacks Zion Kelly and Eian Castonguay.
Castonguay’s open-field tackle on quarterback Warren Bryan brought on-field congratulations from coach Troy Calhoun.
Calhoun, in general, was enthused with what he saw.
“I thought it was awesome,” Calhoun said. “I mean, super work. I thought it was highly physical. Really, really spirited. I mean, incredibly competitive. It was really good. Now, there were kinks and flaws and mistakes, and yet, when guys fly around and compete like they did, some of those mistakes are fixable. I thought the effort was outstanding.”
Kelly’s big hit on receiver Brandon Lewis knocked Lewis out of the scrimmage, though the junior-to-be receiver held onto the ball.
Calhoun also noted the play of defensive backs Tre Taylor and Dane Kinamon.
“Spring ball is where everyone earns their spot,” said outside linebacker Grant Donaldson, who earned defensive MVP honors at the Cheez-It Bowl in December. “Everyone is balling out, trying as hard as they can. It’s showing. That scrimmage was awesome. (The offense) only scored twice or something like that with all the drives, so it was fun to watch. It was fun to play and fun to watch.”