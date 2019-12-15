It was a painful season for all of the Switchbacks players, but no player suffered a more brutal ending than defender Kris Reaves.
Reaves finished his season being carted off the field with a serious leg injury after a dangerous tackle in the season finale, a 2-2 draw at San Antonio that saw the Switchbacks finish at the bottom of the United Soccer League Championship's Western Conference.
The 24-year-old defender will get a chance to add a second chapter to his Switchbacks story. The club announced him as the second player returning Sunday, joining forward Austin Dewing.
"I am very excited to bring Kris back to join us for the upcoming season. He was one of the players that impressed me most at the tail end of the 2019 season. His athleticism, professionalism, and technical level are all things that will help him adjust to the way that we will play in 2020," said Switchbacks coach Alan Koch in a team release. "We are excited to continue to support him on his road to recovery after his injury and surgery in October. Once we have him up and running, he will play a major part in our team."
In a text to The Gazette, Koch hoped to have Reaves back in action by April or May.
Reaves appeared in 30 matches last season and led the team's center backs in minutes played. He also led the team in blocks and was second to Jordan Schweitzer in tackles.
"I'm excited to return to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. This will be a great 2020 season," Reaves said.