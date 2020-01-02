Switchbacks FC added a second defender, the first expected to be healthy to start the season, on Thursday when the club announced the addition of Everardo “Ever” Rubio.
Rubio, a 23-year-old Mexican defender, joins Kris Reaves as centerbacks on the 2020 roster, but Reaves is not expected to be healthy until the second or third month of the season as he recovers from a lower-leg injury.
“We are excited to welcome Ever to the Switchbacks,” said coach Alan Koch in a team release. “He is a young player with very good experience and his brief experience with the Sounders organization will make his transition to our team in the USL Championship easier. I am excited to integrate him into our back line. He is a good physical presence that also has the requisite technical ability to fit the style of play that we will be implementing.”
As Koch mentioned, Rubio is making a move from within the Championship’s Western Conference, coming over from Tacoma Defiance where he made eight appearances after a midseason move. He previously played for Mexican side Murcielagos FC.
“First of all, I am very grateful for the opportunity to be part of this great team, to be able to add my grain of sand,” said Rubio. “I’m also happy on the other hand and aware that we must have an excellent season to reach what every team wants, to be the champions. I reiterate my commitment to the club that opened the door for me, and ensure that I will give my all and defend the shirt to death.
“Again, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity to demonstrate all that I can bring to the team.”