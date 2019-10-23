ENGLEWOOD — When Avs star Mikko Rantanen twisted his left knee in a manner knees aren’t supposed to twist, everyone from Jared Bednar to Nathan MacKinnon took a deep breath.
They can breathe easier now. Bednar said Wednesday that Rantanen is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury that will be reevaluated next week. The coach confirmed it was a best-case scenario after Rantanen sustained the injury at St. Louis on Monday.
“I can tell you I don’t think it’s going to be a 4-to-6 week injury,” Bednar said after practice Wednesday. “We’re hoping he’s going to be back a little sooner than that. But we’re just have to watch him and see.”
The Avs (7-1-1) are tied with the Oilers for the most points (15) in the Western Conference. Next up are games Friday against Las Vegas and at home Saturday against Anaheim — both without Rantanen, the 22-year-old whose five goals and 12 points tie Nathan MacKinnon for the team lead.
"It sucks. He's one of the best players in the NHL. When he is one of the best players in the NHL, we're not going to replace him," MacKinnon said Wednesday. "But he got hurt last year (missing eight games) and we found a way to get some wins. Hopefully we can weather the storm until he gets back. Mikko's a freak. He'll be back, I'm sure, sooner (rather) than later."