Here are the six deaths associated with the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, heading into its 97th running on June 30, 2019:
- Motorcycle racer Carl Sorensen, a 39-year-old father of one from Centennial, went off a cliff during a final practice run along a 3-mile stretch before the summit on the Thursday leading up to the 2015 race. A motorcycle racer for about 10 years, Sorensen had been hired to race a Ducati in 2015. Read more here.
- Motorcycle racer Bobby Goodin, 54, succumbed to injuries after he wrecked his 2014 Triumph Daytona 675R moments after crossing the finish line on the summit in 2014. Read more here.
- Race official Henry J. Bresciani, 67, of Colorado Springs died in 2005 after he was struck by a car during practice.
- Ralph Chandler Bruning Jr., 31, was killed in a 2001 practice when his Super Stock car went off the dirt road at 80 mph and struck a tree near a 20-foot embankment. The car landed on its top and part of the tree entered the car.
- Motorcycle racer Bill Gross died in 1982 when he was hit by another motorcyclist after he fell from his bike. He died that day from injuries to his liver.
- Driver Wallace Coleman died after he was injured during practice in 1921.