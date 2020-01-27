For most Air Force Academy cadets, the only objective in dressing for in-processing is to deflect attention as they are whisked away to basic training.
Mason Taylor reported for duty in June in a Kobe Bryant jersey.
“I always admired his work ethic and the way he goes and attacks every situation,” said Taylor, reflecting on the NBA icon who died Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. “Every situation in life, not only on the court.”
Taylor has long worn the number of his favorite player, starting in early childhood when he picked Bryant’s No. 24 over the No. 3 his brother had donned in honor of Dwyane Wade. He carried that to Air Force; Taylor is No. 24 on the Falcons’ basketball roster. (Bryant began his career wearing No. 8 before switching to No. 24.)
Like many basketball players born in the 1990s, Taylor grew up shouting “Kobe” when shooting paper into trash cans or when perfecting a Kobe-like fadeaway in his Kansas City, Mo., driveway.
“As I got older, I really tried to break down his game,” Taylor said. “Maybe even try to model my game after him.
“I even tapped into a lot of his interviews — even after he retired — about what he likes to do off the court, and he has an incredible attitude about things. He always looks on the bright side of things, but at the same time he’s a realist and he holds the people around him accountable. There’s so much to admire about him.”
Taylor initially learned reports of Bryant’s death through a Facetime call from a friend Sunday while boarding a flight home from Saturday’s loss at San Jose State. When the plane landed two hours later, the news had been confirmed.
“Everything was quiet,” coach Dave Pilipovich said. “It was eerie. Even when you walked through the Denver airport, maybe I was reading into it, but it was just kind of an eerie feeling, nobody said much.”
Pilipovich’s son, Kyle, works at USA Basketball, and though he started the job after Bryant had finished playing for the national team, the stories of his work ethic, leadership and competitive nature were still told.
The crash also took the lives of two of Gianna’s teammates.
“Those girls were excited about playing in a basketball tournament, and then all of the sudden they’re gone,” Pilipovich said. “That, to me, is sad. That’s sad.”
That was the aspect of Bryant’s death that shook women’s coach Chris Gobrecht as well.
“It was the fact that he was doing something with his daughter and going to her tournament and she was with him and the teammates were with him and just … so sad,” Gobrecht said. “It hits so close to home because of the times I’ve gone to tournaments with my daughters and her teammates and just knowing that whole world and could picture the whole thing and just couldn’t imagine the grief of the sadness those people are going through.”
Taylor, who is averaging 9.3 minutes and 3.6 points as a freshman, believes he’s part of the last wave of committed Bryant fans. He said most of his peers grew up idolizing LeBron James.
Bryant’s number will continue to grace Taylor’s jersey long after the tragedy.
“I was in a weird mood the whole day,” Taylor said. “It was an incredibly sad thing. Incredibly shocking.”