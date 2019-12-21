This being Christmastime, I’ll write this in good faith Air Force fans won’t toilet paper my house: The Broncos need to draft Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry.

Do it, or watch the 5-foot-9, 185-pound highlight reel develop into a Pro Bowl slot receiver for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

OK, so I’m a sucker for service academy football.

But this young man so blew my mind with 304 rushing yards in the Army-Navy game I’m driving the Malcolm Perry hype bus.No, he won’t be a quarterback in the NFL. But if you’re drawing up the ideal weapon in a Rich Scangarello offense that desperately needs quick-twitch speed, Perry fits the bill to a ‘T.’

As for Drew Lock and the Broncos, the final two games present a wonderful opportunity to prep for the 2020 draft. Lock was nothing short of awful in the fourth quarter of the snow game at Kansas City. Too many big hits will do that to a young quarterback. But Detroit’s 31st-ranked pass defense should be a green light for Lock, who can cement his status as the starter in 2020 with a pair of promising games to close this season. After that? Draft Perry and let’s go.

