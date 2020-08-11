Nolan Arenado enjoyed his day off Sunday about as much as a child sent to his room, but it might be just what the Rockies needed.
Since Bud Black sat down the All-Star third baseman in the series finale at Seattle, Arenado stormed back with a 4-for-4 night Monday and homered in his second at-bat Tuesday.
“It I hate sitting,” Arenado said Monday night. “And I hate sitting because I’m not playing well enough. But it was helpful for me to get away from it.”
Arenado hit off a tee during his brief exile, staying ready in case he was needed as a pinch hitter, but didn’t callous his hands with extra work. This break was more mental than anything, and history was working in its favor. In his career, Arenado is batting .427 (41 for 96) in games following a game in which he did not appear.
“The day off was needed for sure, helped me clear my mind, helped me relax. Helped my body from a physical standpoint,” he said. “I don’t want them, but they’re definitely needed sometimes.”
Aside from the obvious — getting a player going who has averaged 40 home runs, 124 RBIs, 104 runs while batting .300 over the past five seasons — the Rockies needed to jump-start Arenado to make the most of Charlie Blackmon’s tear.
Blackmon bats third in the order, Arenado bats fourth. Considering Blackmon briefly had his average up to .500 early in Tuesday night’s game, there have obviously been chances for Arenado to impact games behind him. But although Arenado has driven in 19.3% of baserunners in his career — with consistency, too, staying between 18.4% and 22.1% per season since 2015 — he was down to 4.3% entering Monday. Then he drove in a pair of runners Monday night and homered with Blackmon aboard in the third inning Tuesday.
“That was a really good sign,” Black said of what he saw from Arenado on Monday night.
Colorado, in its 11-5 start, has largely sidestepped struggles at the plate for hitters like Arenado, Ryan McMahon and David Dahl. Despite entering Tuesday with six players with 30-plus plate appearances hitting .241 or lower, the Rockies ranked second in the National League in runs.
If Arenado can get it going, replicating that team success can be handled without leaning so heavily on the red-hot Blackmon.