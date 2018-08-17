Mark Seelye was wavering, his 34-year Pikes Peak Ascent streak in peril.
He wondered if he wanted to again endure the ordeal of racing to the top of America’s Mountain. He knows, as well as virtually anyone, the pain of the long journey.
He wanted to run again, but only kind of. And kind of is not the brand of fuel required for a gorgeous race filled with fun and torment.
In late July, he shared his doubts with his son, Trevor, who offered immediate inspiration.
“This isn’t about you,” Trevor told his father. “This is about a family legacy.”
In an instant, Seelye realized he would go at least one more year. Early Saturday morning, Seelye will join 1,800 runners in his 35th straight Ascent. It’s the longest streak in the race’s history.
Seelye, a 66-year-old Manitou Springs resident and 1970 Fountain Valley graduate, is mildly enthusiastic about Saturday’s run. He remembers the mid-1990s, when he was at his fitness peak and spent most of the Ascent running alone or among a tiny pack of elite runners. In 1995, he finished 11th overall.
In recent years, Seelye changed from running obsessive to hockey enthusiast. He skates with friends in games three times a week at Colorado College. His age and his interest in hockey moved him from front of the pack at the Ascent to middle of the pack.
It’s a massive change.
“I don’t really like the race day experience and the crowded trail,” Seelye says. “In 1995, I was running with nobody around me, and it was like my own race at that point. Being in the crowd isn’t as much fun.”
In 1984, Seelye competed for his first time in the Ascent. He had temporarily departed the Colorado Springs area to live in Houston, and on his return home the mountain soared, fresh and awesome, as he stood at the start line.
He remembers, clearly, his emotions as he crossed the finish line. He was overwhelmed by the thrill of conquering the peak. Tears filled his eyes.
“An astounding feeling,” he says.
He has not wept since.
For years, he was driven by an overwhelming hunger, the hunger that fills the soul of every true runner. He wanted to challenge himself in the epic run. He took solitary runs through Limbaugh Canyon near Monument. He spent nights at Barr Camp. The Ascent was never far from his mind.
Now, he challenges himself at the hockey rink, and the Ascent is seldom on his mind.
“The last few years, it’s been more like I’ve been a prisoner of this streak,” he says. “I kind of feel that I have to continue.”
He’s fortunate, and he knows it. His body has not betrayed him. His hunger and drive for running have faded, but his legs remain sturdy.
Saturday morning, he will race in a big crowd to the mountaintop, more for family than for self.