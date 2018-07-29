Shane Ray dwells in a strange sports destination. He’s only 25, young by any standard, but his career is in jeopardy. Not because of lack of effort. Not because of lack of talent.
Because of a severely damaged left wrist.
After the injury, he traveled from the next big thing to the battered linebacker battling for his income. He now endures listening to fans chant the name of the current next big thing.
Ray, exiled in his strange place, wants you to believe he paid no attention to the avalanche of doubt directed his way during the offseason.
The Broncos declined to pick up their option for Ray’s services in the 2019 season. And they drafted Bradley Chubb with the fifth pick of the draft. Chubb just happens to play Ray’s outside linebacker position.
“Chubb’s here. Shane Ray’s gone. All that stuff. Blah, blah, blah,” Ray said at the edge of the practice field. “I don’t pay attention to that. That’s not something that’s going to drive me. I’m doing this for myself and for my teammates.”
At Saturday’s opening practice session, a small group of fans chanted the name of Ray’s rival “Chubb, Chubb, Chubb,” the chant went. And you know Ray was listening.
It’s a bizarre time for Ray. A mere 13 months ago, he had the look of a star, a big, rangy, fast, violent outside linebacker who grabbed as many sacks (eight) as starts. He was only 23, and the possibilities were endless.
Then, almost exactly one year ago, he fell and severely injured his wrist. He’s gone through three surgeries and traveled from future Broncos star to possible Broncos reject. It’s been a brutal ride.
Ray talked in a monotone as he ran through all his troubles and all his doubters. He never showed emotion, and at first was adamant his scoffers never shook him, never even bothered him.
But they did. The scoffers infuriate him. This fury should be good news for the Broncos, who have the potential to field a highly destructive set of linebackers. Ray will struggle to grab a starting job, but he could resurrect his career and his earning power. Remember, it’s a good gig to rush the passer from the opposite side of Von Miller, who accurately described himself this weekend as “the big dog.”
In football, there are two kinds of dogs. There’s a “dog,” known for supreme mastery. And then there’s a “dog,” known for dogging it.
Keep those distinctions in mind as we return to our conversation with Ray.
“Coming off the injury and having everybody talk about you like you a dog, that motivates anybody,” he said.
A dog? What does Ray mean?
“Oh, ah, ‘He’s a bust. He’s made of glass. He’s always hurt,” Ray answered, voice still steady. “I’ve seen all that, and it’s obviously from people who don’t really watch football, don’t know what they’re talking about. My teammates my first two seasons saw what I can do.”
We all saw the power of a healthy Ray. I remember Dec. 18, 2016 and the third quarter of a crucial game against the Patriots, Tom Brady dropped back to scan the secondary and instantly found himself face-to-face with Ray. Brady had not a chance.
On the sack, Ray delivered a strong imitation of sprinter Usain Bolt coming out of the blocks. Patriots guard Joe Thuney tried to slow Ray, who employed a Barry Sanders-like stutter step to storm straight into the backfield.
Ray believes he can play well, and soon. He showed off a new black splint that he believes will allow him to battle without pain. He’s been playing with the equivalent of one hand. This season, with the aid of the splint, he’ll play with two.
Not long ago, Ray was Chubb. The next big thing. Healthy and mighty. Few doubted him.
But he’s not thinking about all the harsh times of the past 12 months.
“Not living in the past,” he said.
He’s telling the truth. He’s too busy in the present tense trying to silence all those doubters.