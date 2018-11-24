When D’Shawn Schwartz trotted on Air Force’s basketball court Saturday wearing the black uniform of the University of Colorado, he was met by cheers.
It was the start of a successful, peaceful homecoming for one of the most talented high school athletes to ever compete in Colorado Springs, and we’re talking any sport.
“Ah, it was fun,” Schwartz said after scoring 11 points in the Buffs ultra-breezy 93-56 stampede of the Falcons. “... It kind of felt like a neutral game. There was a lot of cheering for the Buffaloes, and I was really surprised by that.”
More than 30 Schwartz fans, wearing freshly designed T-shirts emblazoned with his name, sat behind the CU bench, and they cheered his every move. His fans were the most intensely tuned-in observers at Saturday’s game. It was, after all, a dreary performance by Air Force.
They watched Schwartz perform near the zenith of his skills in the second half, when he broke loose from foul trouble to score all his points. He dropped a 3, and he attacked the basket and he even impressed his hard-to-impress coach, Tad Boyle.
“He was terrific tonight,” Boyle said. “Obviously playing in his hometown meant a lot to him. He played with aggressiveness and he played with confidence. You know, we need that D’Shawn Schwartz every night. Against San Diego, we didn’t have that D’Shawn Schwartz.”
Boyle speaks truth. On Tuesday night, Schwartz was scoreless in 23 minutes against San Diego. He did little, except collect five fouls.
The Boyle-Schwartz basketball marriage is fascinating to watch. The fiery, eyes-bulging Boyle is, by nature, a shouter.
Schwartz is more of a whisperer. An immensely gifted whisperer.
Boyle will spend Schwartz’s entire career pushing his potential star toward a snarling on-court attitude.
“Just because you’re a quiet guy off the court doesn’t mean you can’t be a killer on the court and have that go-for-the-throat mentality,” Boyle said. “That’s what D’Shawn needs to be the best player he can be.
“He is such a wonderful young man off the court and a great teammate and a pretty gentle soul, if you will. But on the court there’s no room for that.”
Michael Schwartz, D’Shawn’s father, has watched his son’s entire basketball show. As a star at Sand Creek, Schwartz dominated those who tried to defend him. He combined a 6-foot-6 frame with quickness and grace and a superb left-handed shooting touch. He was ranked among the nation’s top 75 players and became one of the most important CU recruits of the Boyle era.
Last season, D’Shawn relied too often on his outside touch, spending too much time on the perimeter and not enough time in the lane.
In the second half Saturday, Schwartz pump faked and then roared into the lane, finishing strong with a layup.
Boyle was encouraged. His father was encouraged. His legion of fans was encouraged.
“When he drove hard to the rim, I just saw that determination and the fire,” Michael said.
And, maybe, dad saw a brief glimpse of his son’s immense potential.