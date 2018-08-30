DENVER • Paxton Lynch delivered a statement to a state that doubts him.
It was a late statement. Maybe too late. But it was a statement.
Lynch was solid in the second half of the Broncos’ 21-10 exhibition win over the Arizona Cardinals. He tossed two touchdowns, showing impressive touch on both, and toughened the question that hovers over him, and the franchise.
The question:
Does Paxton Lynch belong on the Broncos 2018 roster?
If you go with just Thursday night’s exhibition, the answer would be yes. But much more goes into the question than one fake game. Lynch took a lot of baggage into Thursday’s exhibition. He’s done little but struggle since arriving in Colorado, which turned the state against him.
Still, on this night, Lynch emerged from his often sleepwalking ways. He showed nerve in challenging the secondary. He showed emotion. He showed glimpses of the talent that inspired the Broncos to pick him in the first round.
Meanwhile, Chad Kelly was merely mediocre and threw a highly ill-advised interception. Kelly has beaten Lynch in battle of the backups, but he’s offered little indication he’s ready to lead the Bronco offense in a real game.
Starter Case Keenum enjoyed a strong preseason and looks ready to end the Broncos’ long run of below-average performance at starting quarterback.
Depth at quarterback, the NFL’s most important position, remains highly shaky.
Will the Broncos keep three quarterbacks on their final roster?
Lynch might have changed the answer with Thursday’s effort.
Cravens shows power
Su’a Cravens arrived in Denver surrounded by questions about his football future. He had been one of America’s top high school players and a superb safety at USC, but concussions in Washington almost chased him out of the NFL.
Cravens, in a cameo appearance, was impressive in Thursday’s victory. He showed the physical toughness to cover tight ends and the speed to cover wide receivers.
Henderson impressive as he struggles to survive
Running back De’Angelo Henderson is, like a few dozen Broncos, struggling to survive. He made a strong bid on Thursday to grab a roster spot.
Henderson showed impressive footwork and power. He was the offensive star of the first half.
The preseason is over. Let’s rejoice
After Thursday’s victory, Broncos fans can say to Cardinals fans, “Our bench guys are better than your bench guys!”
The 2018 exhibition season is over.
The real games are just around the bend. That is great news.