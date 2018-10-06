Last season, quarterback Donald Hammond III knew he had no chance to play meaningful minutes for Air Force.
He was buried in the depth chart, a barely noticed freshman.
He labored without ceasing at practice anyway, taking a special focus on precise pitches to trailing tailbacks. This was a radical move by Hammond. Quarterback pitches had fallen out of style for the Falcons.
Hammond, master of the pitch, led Air Force’s 35-7 demolition of Navy on a day that revived, for at least a few days, a fallen program. He did his leading by sharing. He threw precise, often blind pitches at exactly the right time. He forced the Midshipmen to pay attention to all Air Force’s runners, not just him.
He revealed to the crowd, for once a big one, the fruit of his relentless effort at practice.
“Ah, I just want to be great,” Hammond said, explaining his work ethic. “I just want to be great. I was never taught to be a loser.”
Coach Troy Calhoun gets irritated and evasive when past lack of sharing is mentioned, and I totally understand. I get irritated and evasive when someone accurately points out my faults.
In last year’s 21-0 defeat to Army at Falcon Stadium, all of Air Force’s offensive faults were on display. Quarterback Arion Worthman delivered sensational performances as Falcon starter, but never learned to share. He ran often, and pitched infrequently. That style quickly lifted him to star and eventually doomed him to the bench.
In the Army loss, the most devastating of the 12-season Calhoun era, Army defenders shut down Worthman and, thus, shut down the Falcons.
The Calhoun attack had grown stale, which explains why the Falcons lost six of seven Football Bowl Subdivision games heading into Saturday.
Air Force was tumbling straight toward irrelevance in 2018. Then Hammond, emerging from the nowhere of third-string life, almost delivered a comeback victory over Nevada.
He looked, fresh from the bench, ready to attack. Hope had arrived.
“I was very confident, confident in my abilities, confident in my preparation,” Hammond said of the Nevada comeback. “I didn’t have anything to be un-confident about.”
His confidence beamed again Saturday. Late in the third quarter, with Navy still nursing slight hopes, Hammond showed he understands the power found in the triple option, as opposed to the single option.
On third down from the Navy 15, Hammond took the option right and faked a pitch. Navy linebacker Diego Fagot bought the fake and ran past Hammond, leaving open spaces. Hammond powered 9 yards to the 5-yard line, and Air Force scored three plays later for a 28-7 lead. The Midshipmen had been sunk.
Pitching to teammates, Hammond said, “opens up a lot of things.”
It sure does. It might even revive the Falcons and bring light to this season.
He arrived at Air Force after spending much of his short life throwing passes. When he was 10 years old, Donald III operated a spread offense for a highly demanding coach.
It was his father, Donald II.
“We passed every down,” Donald II said, laughing Saturday in the cold.
His son, after all those throws as a child, looks comfortable in the pocket. He’s blessed with the arm strength to face down a strong rush and throw off his back foot. Kids, don’t try the back-foot stuff at home because it’s dangerous, but it worked Saturday for Donald III. He keeps defenses honest with legs and arm.
Donald II said his son grew frustrated and homesick last season while enduring bench life. Father repeatedly told his son to remain committed to his studies and get obsessed with the intricacies of running the option.
“Stay focused,” father said.
His son listened. He worked instead of moping. That’s always the best route to escaping the prison known as the bench.
It’s tempting to get transported to joy by one win, but let’s not fall to temptation. Air Force was fortunate to avoid getting throttled by Florida Atlantic, Utah State and Nevada, hardly a murderer’s row.
Calhoun, speaking clearly for once, offered words of truth after the victory.
“Dumbest thing we can do is think all of a sudden everything is peachy,” he said.
Dead-on correct, coach. The Falcons travel to San Diego State and UNLV and play host to Boise State and Army, meaning they will be underdogs in three of the next four. Catastrophe lurks just around the bend.
Still, for one week, a sick team looked healthy and strong. Sharing did much to heal the sickness.