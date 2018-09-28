For a moment, Matt Holliday returned to the past, but he couldn’t stay there long. He was having too much fun in the present.
It was the final stretch of the Rockies’ 5-2 win over the Nationals, and Holliday stood among his teammates in the dugout. In a few minutes, the crowd at Coors Field would erupt in joy after the Rockies clinched a second straight trip the playoffs.
Holliday was thinking back to 2007, to a month when the Rockies seized the hearts of a region, to a winning rampage that will remain eternally precious in Colorado sports history.
Yes, we’re talking Rocktober.
Holliday is 38, the father of four, the Rockies’ senior citizen. His hair is gone, and his baseball journey is almost over. He was young and full of promise in 2007, and kept many of those promises.
“Sometimes it seems like a long time ago,” Holliday said of Rocktober. “But I really felt kind a similar energy in the air tonight, with it being chilly outside and the atmosphere of the crowd.”
It felt, he said, like the days leading up to the 2007 World Series against the Red Sox when anything seemed possible and baseball fans on the Front Range enjoyed a month-long party.
“The excitement,” he said, “of what we can potentially accomplish.”
No doubt, this edition of the Rockies has grand potential. They crushed the Nationals with a combination of thunderous home run power combined with smooth, precise pitching. They’ve won eight straight games and are poised to avoid the perils of the wild-card mess and win the National League West.
Listen, I understand the Rockies have soared to this winning streak while battling teams that struggled, and sometimes failed, to find motivation. The Phillies were not completely disinterested during their visit to Coors. They were almost completely disinterested.
The Rockies will soon tangle with a totally focused, ravenously hungry opponent. The playoffs will offer an intense, every-pitch challenge.
Manager Bud Black believes his team is ready.
He took a long swig of his Korbel champagne as he stood in a happy clubhouse that resembled a disco with its dancing lights.
The team has worked for almost all of 2018, Black said, “in a quest for this moment, to get into the dance.”
He looked around the big room. His players were happy, but not too happy. Just like he wanted.
“Here we are enjoying this for now and knowing there is more ahead,” Black said. “Be assured that we’re going to be OK as we move forward.”
He has reason for his optimism. The Rockies are peaking at the right time. They will carry momentum into games that matter most.
This edition of the Rockies is not burdened with a long or rich baseball tradition. The franchise has lost 88 or more games 11 times while winning 88 or more game only three times, including this season.
Most baseball Octobers have been quiet.
Not this one.
Black didn’t want to talk about yesterday.
“I’m about what’s happening now,” he said.
He means now, and tomorrow.
This ain't no disco. This is @Rockies celebrating second straight trip to playoffs. pic.twitter.com/MkLelTIwRB— david ramsey (@davidlukeramsey) September 29, 2018
Can smell smoke from big fireworks show at Coos Field after @Rockies clinch playoffs. Can smell other exotic smoke, too. The odor of Colorado, if you know what I mean. pic.twitter.com/eclliSkQDR— david ramsey (@davidlukeramsey) September 29, 2018