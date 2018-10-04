Ivin Jasper
On fall Sundays, Ivin Jasper relaxes in his Annapolis living room and watches his beloved Steelers beside his wife, Donna. He attends a two-hour service at Mariners Church. He meticulously details his black 2007 Corvette Z06.
A day full of meaning and devoid of work. A typical American day of rest.
Here’s the twist:
Jasper serves as offensive coordinator for Navy’s football team. While he rests with family, virtually every other college coach labors at the office. In the college football business, his typical fall Sunday is revolutionary.
“It’s just nice to be home,” Jasper said Wednesday from Navy’s football office. “I can’t say enough good things about it.”
Navy plays Air Force at 1:30 p.m. at Falcon Stadium. By the way, Air Force coaches work on Sundays.
When Jasper tells coaches from other schools about his Sundays, they first believe he’s kidding. They struggle to believe Navy’s policy, started by coach Kenny Niumatalolo four seasons ago.
“How fortunate we are to work for such a good man who believes in family and who doesn’t believe in being in the office grinding over and over again,” Jasper said.
Niumatalolo is a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, better known as the Mormons. His church strongly discourages members from working Sundays. Instead, members are encouraged to worship and rejuvenate with family.
Inspired by his faith, Niumatalolo implemented a policy: His assistants were banned from the office on Sundays. He understands he can’t control what they do at home. They might be working.
But he hopes they relax with the ones they love most while gaining energy for the rigors of Monday morning.
Niumatalolo lives and coaches by a belief that defies traditional football wisdom.
It’s possible to work too much. His Sunday-off policy is part of a coaching philosophy he applies to himself and assistants: Get your work done thoroughly and get home to your family.
“I don’t look at what they do,” Niumatalolo said of his opponents. “I just do what I know we need to do to be successful. My perspective is it’s my No. 1 job to build young men of character. How can you do that if you’re not being an example?”
A man of character, Niumatalolo believes, never neglects his wife and children. A man of character expertly balances work and family, with a tilt toward family.
The day-of-rest philosophy has worked for Niumatalolo. He’s won 86 games since 2008. His 11-win 2015 team ranked as the nation’s No. 18 team, the most powerful service-academy squad since Air Force’s 13th-ranked 1998 team.
(Navy, like Air Force, is enduring recent struggles. The Midshipmen have lost eight of 12 games.)
“Don’t be confused,” Niumatalolo said. “Just because we don’t work on Sundays doesn’t mean our competitive juices aren’t flowing or that we’re cutting corners. I’m a better leader when I come back to work Monday morning.
“This profession can be so consuming that you start to get diminished and get diminishing returns. We want our coaches to be fresh.”
This Sunday, Jasper spent hours babying his Corvette. His late father, Wardell, was obsessive about keeping his cars immaculate, inside and out. As Ivin cleans and paints his majestic ‘Vette, he communes with Wardell. It’s a deeply satisfying Sunday ritual, one uninterrupted by a mere football season.
Family comes first, Niumatalolo often tells his assistants. Husband and father rank as the most important titles.
And coach? Jasper laughed.
“Football coach is third or fourth or fifth.”