Air Force coach Fisher DeBerry, a superb stand-up comedian, was performing in Denver at a coaches’ luncheon in the early 2000s.
He took a friendly shot Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick. And then he took what he considered a friendly shot at Navy’s football program.
“They’ve found a new way to count at Navy,” DeBerry said. “O-1, 0-2, 0-3, 0-4 . . .”
At the time, Navy was in the middle of a mind-boggling avalanche of losing. The Midshipmen would lose 31 of 34 games from 2000-2002. DeBerry’s words inspired a round of chuckling in the big room.
But in Annapolis, home of the Naval Academy, no one was laughing.
“We read in the paper about him speaking in front of a group,” said Jeff Monken, then assistant coach at Navy. “We wanted to beat them, and we wanted to beat him.”
On Oct. 5, 2002, Monken stood alongside head coach Paul Johnson and assistant Ken Niumatalolo staring at the scoreboard at Falcon Stadium. They stared alongside dozens of Navy football players.
Air Force 48, Navy 7.
For the 19th time in 21 seasons, the Falcons had beaten the Midshipmen. Air Force had won, or retained, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy 17 times in those 21 seasons.
But transformation was about to arrive, and Johnson, Niumatalolo and Monken led the change.
“We were mad, embarrassed,” Monken said. “And the next year we beat them, and we beat them after that.”
Yes, they did. The Midshipmen won the next seven straight games over Air Force and 11 of the next 15. Monken eventually arrived at Army as head coach in 2014, and last season coached his Black Knights to a 21-0 victory over Air Force, the first time in 306 games the Falcons had been shut out.
“We got embarrassed,” said Niumatalolo, Navy’s head coach since 2008, as he remembered Oct. 5, 2002. “It was a great awakening for our whole program. It got this program rolling. It ignited the program.”
DeBerry, retired since 2006, talked from his South Carolina home a few blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. He practices, he said, equal-opportunity with his jokes, taking gentle jabs at his friends. It’s his way of showing that he cares.
And he cares intensely about Navy’s and Army’s football programs.
“The No. 1 goal was to beat Army and Navy,” he said. “We had to outrecruit them, outwork them, outhustle them. All our focus was on Army and Navy. That was the ultimate goal.”
DeBerry laughed when told his words created quite the stir at Navy. It wasn’t his words, he suggested, that bothered Navy coaches.
“They were tired of getting their butts beat,” he said.
In the end, DeBerry is the coach who showed the way for Navy and, later, Army to escape college football’s dungeon. In 1981, DeBerry installed the Flexbone, a run-obsessed offense, which lifted the Falcons sagging program.
DeBerry realized the Falcons never could thrive playing modern football, which emphasizes the pass. Air Force had to embrace an antique, but highly effective, attack. Air Force would never win with an air force. The Falcons would run almost on every down.
The offensive scheme worked, and works. DeBerry won 169 games and flirted with unbeaten seasons in 1985 and 1998. He was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
Under Johnson’s and, later, Niumatalolo’s expert direction, Navy embraced the same run-first philosophy. After stumbling to 18 losing seasons (including two 1-win seasons and a 0-10 season) from 1982 to 2002, the Midshipmen have earned winning records in 14 of the past 15 seasons.
In 2014, Army hired Monken to resurrect its football program. A few days later, Monken received a hand-written congratulatory note from DeBerry. Yes, a note from his former nemesis.
“Really, I was surprised to get that note,” Monken said. “It was very classy of coach to send that note of good luck.”
Army had been running the option, but struggled mightily with fumbles and toughness. Under Monken, the Black Knights embraced emotion and precision and made a quick jump to the service-academy supremacy.
Monken won the 2017 Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and has triumphed in three of his last four service-academy games. When Monken was hired, Army had lost 145 of 188 games in the 21st century.
Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk has known Monken for decades. He was both thrilled and worried when Army hired Monken. A master of the option had arrived at Navy’s No. 1 rival.
“Jeff is a great fit at Army,” Gladchuk said. “He’s rabid, avid and determined, you know, and he imposes all that on his program.”
In 2017, Army, Navy and Air Force combined for 27 victories, the highest service-academy total ever. (In 2018, the total dipped to 22.)
The era of utter futility is over. All three service academies follow the same basic formula of primal football, a formula developed by a stand-up comedian named Fisher.