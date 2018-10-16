Lookens and Kensley Smith are connected in that mysterious, deep way brothers are connected. You sense their bond as they run side-by-side on the soccer field, hungry for a goal. Scoring is their brother thing.
“We’ve been playing all our lives,” Kensley says. “And we just have the chemistry. We know what the other is going to do before he does it.”
They often succeed with that scoring thing. Just ask local high school goalkeepers.
For the past two seasons, the brothers have blended into a dominating force for Colorado Springs Christian School, ranking among the state’s top 3A players. Lookens, a senior, will play next season for Grand Canyon University, an NCAA Division I program, and Kensley, a sophomore, boasts the talent to follow big brother to D-I.
They took an unlikely, complicated, inspiring journey to Colorado Springs. Born in Haiti, they were living in an orphanage after the Jan. 12, 2010, earthquake that devastated their homeland. On July 7, 2010, Lookens was at the orphanage when he met Kari Smith, a visiting nurse from the United States. They gazed at each other for a long moment, a moment destined to radically change lives.
So begins a powerful story, a story that opens with a woman breaking free from her American view and seeing the world anew.
Kari traveled to Haiti soon after the earthquake to work as a medical volunteer. The journey profoundly changed her. She was the wife of a lawyer, living a comfortable American life.
“I didn’t have any concept of how the majority of the world lives,” she says. “I had a cerebral idea of how the world lives. I had seen stats. I knew numbers. But the people I experienced and treated just busted open my view of the world.”
She committed to return, and by July she was back.
On July 7, she reported to a small room at the orphanage being used as a clinic, but the room was overstuffed with doctors and nurses. She decided to visit with the children.
She walked into a room where Lookens was intently watching Spain vs. Germany in the 2010 World Cup. He took a break from the game to say hello in Creole, his native tongue. He did not yet speak English, and Kari did not speak Creole.
Didn’t matter.
“For me, she was kind, sweet and caring,” Lookens says. “It’s incredible how she expressed her love.”
Kari returns to her revolutionary Haiti moment on a cloudy, cold October afternoon in Colorado Springs. She’s sitting in the stands, watching Lookens lead the CSCS soccer team.
She’s a little nervous as she explains her first moment with Lookens.
“I don’t have any other way to say it, but God spoke and it was when I saw Lookens and lay eyes on him and I really feel God said, ‘That’s your son.’”
She pauses.
“I can’t tell you that I regularly hear from God. I’m not the type of woman who says, ‘I’m going to go to Arby’s for dinner because I feel that’s what God wants.’”
But God, she believes, spoke to her in Haiti. God, she says, “was inviting me” to welcome Lookens into her life. Not long after seeing Lookens, Kari met Kensley and determined to adopt the brothers.
Are you skeptical of her story? If so, she understands. One reason she understands is she soon encountered her skeptical husband, Mike.
The young couple already had two boys, 2-year-old Caleb and 1-year-old Jake. The Smiths had planned, since the dawn of their romance, to raise four children, but nobody ever mentioned adoption.
God, Kari told Mike, wants us to adopt two Haitian boys.
He hasn’t told me anything about that, Mike replied, as he struggled to understand what had inspired his wife to such radical plans.
But Mike didn’t close the door. While pondering his wife’s wishes, he traveled to Haiti to meet Lookens and Kensley.
“I was looking ahead 10 years, 20 years,” Mike says, sitting beside Kari at the game. “Is this the right thing for our family? It’s such a big thing. Is it the right thing?”
Before departing, Mike examined photos of Lookens and Kensley and listened to Kari’s stories. When he visited the orphanage, he played soccer and basketball with the brothers and they transformed into more than photos or stories. His heart was overwhelmed, and soon he agreed with his wife. He, too, says he heard an invitation from God to adopt Lookens and Kensley.
“Just a conviction,” he says. “A deep conviction that it was the right thing to do.”
The adoption was an intricate process, taking two years to complete. Mike and Kari then lived in Tennessee, and when Lookens and Kensley arrived in Nashville on Nov. 12, 2012, they were met by a throng of Smith friends and family. Wanting to escape the crush, Lookens and Kensley joined hands with new brothers Caleb and Jake and the foursome starting walking together, plotting to depart the airport. Mom and dad caught the brothers, ending the escape.
Two months later, in January 2013, the Smiths moved to Colorado Springs. Jason Rollins, the CSCS soccer coach, invited Lookens and Kensley to work out with high school players and alumni. He was stunned when Lookens, 12, and Kensley, 10, fooled older players with their dribbling skills. The brothers spent the bulk of their days in Haiti playing street soccer, diving into the game with an intensity matched by few Americans.
“They were very creative and very explosive,” Rollins says.
Last season, the brothers combined for 49 goals and 25 assists (impressive totals for an entire team) to lead CSCS to a 16-3 record. This season, the Lions struggled while Kensley watched from the bench with an injured wrist. He was cleared Monday to return to the field. Watch out, soccer goalkeepers. The brothers have reunited with plans to torment you.
“Both of the Smiths appreciate the opportunity that’s been given them,” Rollins says. “They appreciate the family they have and the environment. They’ve both matured and grown. It’s a really neat story.”
Still, the journey from Haiti to Colorado Springs has delivered demands to all the Smiths. Lookens and Kensley were required to embrace a new language. They struggle with American-style cuisine. “Everything is so sweet,” Lookens says, “And I don’t like sweet food.” They miss Haitian friends and family.
Kari and Mike happily use the words “complicated” and “challenging” when discussing their family. Please understand the couple realizes the most daunting challenges were conquered by Lookens and Kensley.
“They were two boys who had to learn me as mom,” Kari says. “As much as I loved them from Day 1, they had to learn me. It wasn’t love at first sight for them. I was some crazy white lady. ... My boys have taught me a lot, that’s for sure.”
She takes a deep breath before offering instructions to the journalist sitting beside her and Mike.
“The most important thing,” she says, “is that it not be portrayed like they were rescued. Whether we ever were involved with them, they would be brilliant and making a way to be successful, even in Haiti.
“We all benefited from this. Something powerful happened. Make sure we’re honoring them and it’s not being portrayed as us being their saviors.”
OK, Kari. I’ll take care to portray the truth of this story. And the truth is: Nobody was rescued and everyone was lifted.
As we talk, Lookens breaks loose on the field for CSCS. He dribbles left through a crowd, draws close to the goal and lures the keeper from the box. He sees his target, now exposed, and expertly strikes the ball into the net with the outside of his right foot. Goal, CSCS, on a supremely difficult shot.
Mike and Kari rise to their feet, shouting, shaking fists, rejoicing. The standard dance of proud parents.
From a couple of dozen yards away, Lookens hears the Smith party. Late on a frigid American afternoon, a jubilant son smiles at his mother and father and joins the celebration.