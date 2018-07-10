Mike Bobo arrived as football coach at Colorado State in 2015 with a deserved reputation as an offensive maestro.
Three seasons later, he retains that reputation. His Rams offense finished 10th nationally in 2017 with 501 yards per game.
But ... he hasn’t added to his reputation. His offense often tramples opposing defenses while his defenders flee in fear from opposing offenses. His teams have been comically, and self-destructively, lopsided.
In the past two seasons, CSU has surrendered more than 30 points nine times, more than 40 four times and more than 55 twice. Bobo struggles with approval ratings in Fort Collins, but he’s enormously popular in Colorado Springs. Air Force has scored 94 points in consecutive victories over CSU.
Bobo spoke Tuesday at the Sports Corp.’s annual Kickoff Luncheon. He’s been blessed with a five-year contract extension through the 2022 season. He’s a child of the football-obsessed south, a former star quarterback at Georgia, but he’s adjusted to a state where college football is a diversion, not a religion.
He was fishing Monday afternoon in the Cache la Poudre River, enjoying a blissful, and rare, few hours of relaxation and solitude.
“But I didn’t catch anything,” he said.
He’s shown glimpses of being able to build CSU into a regional power, but these are only glimpses. Generous defenses have prevented powerful offenses from lifting the program, which has registered three straight 7-6 overall, 5-3 Mountain West seasons. He’s hovering ever so slightly above mediocrity, always a perilous place for a coach to fly.
“It’s hard to play defense in college football nowadays ...,” Bobo said. “But we got to play better defense. We got to make offenses earn it more. There’s got to be some resistance.”
He’s right.
In the signature game of The Bobo Era, the Rams roared to a 35-10 lead at home against Boise State. It was one of those late, late night MW games, and thousands of CSU fans departed early. They drove home filled with happiness, believing their heroes had claimed an impressive victory.
Ah, but those fans underestimated the generosity of CSU’s defense.
The Rams lost 59-52 in overtime, part of season-crushing collapse that saw the Rams lose three of their last four.
Bobo talks with hope about his 2018 defense. The Rams lost six starters from the MW’s worst defense, and the departures could be the good news. A new defensive coordinator, John Jancek, will try to construct a freshly fierce defense.
We’ll find out quickly if the Rams have become stingy. CSU plays Colorado, Arkansas and Florida, and that’s all before Sept. 16.
On paper, CSU looks destined for a 1-3 start. Bobo lost the powerful pass combo of quarterback Nick Stephens and receiver Michael Gallup along with 1,399-yard rusher Dalyn Dawkins. Another defenseless defense could lead to a disaster of a season.
When Bobo’s contract extension was announced in December, there was no dancing in the streets of Fort Collins. The extension will pay him $1.85 million for the 2018 season. His return was met, at best, with mild applause.
Bobo shrugged when considering the pressure of his job. Remember, he once led the offense of his home state’s desperately and absurdly beloved college football team.
“I’ve been dealing with pressure my whole life,” he said. “There’s probably a little more pressure as a quarterback in the SEC than being a head coach.
“Pressure is part of it. That’s not going to bother me. There’s going to be people who are always going to question. There’s going to be criticism.”
He smiled. In many ways, he misses the fervor of football in Georgia.
“You know, that’s what makes this great game great is the passion. I wish we had more of it here in Colorado. I wish we had more passion.”
Want to see passion, coach?
Ignite your defense ... and your program.