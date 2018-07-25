Brace yourself, hockey fans.
The era of the rare Colorado College ticket is just around the bend. The Tigers are moving from spacious Broadmoor World Arena, capacity 7,750, to Robson Arena, capacity 3,000.
I’m stunned by the decision. If the Tigers continue their transformation back to winners, there will be winter nights when 3,000 fans gather to watch a big game on the edge of CC’s campus while 5,000-plus fans in Colorado Springs wish they could be sitting there, too.
That’s a lot of ticket money left wasted. And a lot of fans left frustrated.
Not long ago, the World Arena was packed for games against Denver, North Dakota and others. I have friends, a married couple from Denver, who drove years ago to World Arena to see Wisconsin, their alma mater. They tried and tried but could not scalp two side-by-side tickets. They watched the action in separate seats in a sold-out arena.
As soon as the 2020-21 season, the Tigers will play in a cozy arena within walking distance for students. The move will bring hockey nights to campus for the first time in CC’s history.
Coach Mike Haviland endorses the move.
“From a hockey end of it, we’re looking at it as an intimate building, a small, hard building to play in,” he says. “It’s that collegiate atmosphere that we’re looking for.”
So, for the CC community of students and faculty and staff, the move should improve the hockey experience.
For less-connected fans, the move will end the era of last-minute hockey decisions. For decades, a casual Springs hockey fan could say to her or his family early on a Friday or Saturday night, “Hey, want to see the Tigers play tonight?”
During many home games of Derrick White’s junior — and final — year of playing basketball at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, it was essentially impossible to buy a ticket. The small gym was packed with students and season-ticket holders who wanted to see White, who later flew to the NBA.
CC athletic director Ken Ralph smiled when The White Experience was mentioned.
“It was fun, wasn’t it?” he asked.
Well, yes, but only if you were one of the fortunate few with a ticket. I’ve yet to find anyone who finds thrills in not watching a game.
“There will be demand, for sure,” Ralph says of the future pursuit of CC tickets. “I want demand for the ticket. I want the ticket to have value. … Just think about how valuable those tickets to DU are going to be.”
Last season, as the Tigers skated toward revival, the team averaged fewer than 3,000 fans in the seats and CC students were a rare sight at World Arena. A fan could sit in certain sections and be overwhelmed by a serious sense of loneliness.
“We want to make sure every seat is filled,” Ralph says.
An understandable crusade, for sure.
But what about the thousands — and thousands — of seats that could be filled?