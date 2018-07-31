As a student at Colorado College from 1976-1980, Denver Broncos CEO Joe Ellis enjoyed winter weekend nights cheering for his Tigers at Broadmoor Ice Palace, capacity 3,000. Remember that number, because we’ll return to it soon.
Less was more, he says. Ellis relished the scene at the cozy Palace, opened in 1938 and torn down in 1994.
“It was small and it was more intimate and it was fun,” Ellis says.
More intimate, he means, than the comparatively cavernous Broadmoor World Arena, present home of the Tigers.
Ellis served as a member of a CC task force that fueled the Tigers’ return to more intimate. The emphasis, always, was bringing college hockey nights to campus for the first time in CC history.
The task force listened to coach Mike Haviland and athletic director Ken Ralph and devised a plan for 3,000-seat Robson Arena on the south end of the CC campus.
“I think it’s a great step for the school,” says Ellis, appointed a CC trustee in June. “Hockey is a big part of Colorado College, important to students, important for alumni. To put the team in the best position to perform and to put the coach in the best position to recruit and practice and to create an atmosphere of intimacy and excitement, I think it was a great decision. I’m really excited.”
Not everyone shares his excitement. The upcoming move from Broadmoor World Arena, capacity 7,750, to Robson has inspired fans to rejoice and gripe. If the Tigers transform back to winners, obtaining a future seat to see Denver or North Dakota will resemble finding a choice ticket to “Hamilton.”
Not impossible, but close to it. And when chasing, make sure a hefty pile of cash is close at hand.
But it’s clear when talking to Ellis, and to Ralph, the emphasis is on CC students, not the general population of Colorado Springs. CC students currently find other things to do on Friday and Saturday nights when the Tigers skate at World Arena. CC leaders believe students will faithfully attend games if it requires a walk across the street instead of a 5.5-mile, 12-minute drive to World Arena.
We’ll see about that. A dozen-minute drive is not exactly daunting. In my view, the distance is not nearly as important as the want-to.
As Ellis talks, he’s surrounded by Bronco players after a morning practice, but his mind has moved to the long-ago fun of his CC hockey nights.
“There were a lot of games just like there are now, when the student body didn’t participate as much as I think they will now when they can, say, just walk across the street,” he says.
“I think you’ll see it become much more of a student activity than it has been in recent years, for sure.”
Ellis is careful when talking about World Arena.
“It was fine. It served a good purpose and they were a wonderful host for the school for how many years now?”
It’s been the Tigers’ home since 1997.
CC leaders, including Ellis, mention Miami of Ohio’s cozy 3,200-seat arena as proof of the less-is-more approach, but the comparison is not exact. The university boasts 17,000 students, far larger than CC’s 2,100, but the population of Oxford, Ohio, home of Miami U., is 22,000, far fewer than the 480,000 of Colorado Springs.
“You’ve got to look around the country and see that so many programs have moved to these smaller arenas and created an atmosphere where it’s easy for the team to practice and jump right into game situations and where you have an energetic sold-out building full of local fans and students as well,” Ellis says. “It’s become a happening, an event.”
Downsizing the Tiger hockey experience is no big risk. The much smaller arena will be, as Ellis predicts, packed with students and loyal fans, no matter the Tigers’ hockey might. The risk would have been in up-sized ambition, in trying to sell, say, 10,000 seats for games instead of 7,750.
Ellis is right. More intimate will be more satisfying.
If, that is, you’re one of the lucky few with a ticket.