Troy Calhoun revived Air Force’s broken football program when he returned to his alma mater in 2007. Once again, the call rings out for Calhoun to ride to the rescue.
This time, he must save the team he built, a disintegrating team, a team tumbling toward the bottom of service-academy football. In his 12th season, Calhoun is lead actor in a football catastrophe.
He desperately needs victory Saturday against Navy’s Midshipmen, who have beaten his Falcons seven of 11 times.
Saturday’s weird 28-25 loss to Nevada – this season’s losses have all been weird – dropped Calhoun and his Falcons to their sixth loss in their last seven Football Bowl Subdivision games. To add to his misery, Calhoun has lost two straight service-academy games.
A loss to Navy will torpedo the 2018 season and threaten Air Force’s football health for the next half-decade.
Air Force, Navy and Army coaches travel the country recruiting the same players. It’s a limited collection. For the past few years, Navy and, especially, Army have won these highly specific recruiting struggles. If Navy and Army throttle the Falcons this season, the best recruits won’t travel to the edge of Colorado Springs.
This is a baffling edition of the Falcons. Over the past three games, the Falcons have fallen in massive deficits, inspiring fans to turn off TVs and, on Saturday, to flee the stadium at halftime. Trust me on that last one. I stood by the north exit at the half, watching fans walk into the inviting sunshine.
They thought they were escaping a boring rout. At halftime, Air Force trailed Nevada, 21-7, and the Falcons were blessed to be that close. A series of Wolfpack mistakes turned first and goal from Air Force’s half-yard line into a sensational 99-yard interception return by Zane Lewis.
The return was virtually the only thing Air Force did right in the half. The Falcons collected two first downs and 24 total yards. In the second quarter, they crawled to minus 12 yards and no first downs.
Departing fans missed a spectacular comeback, fueled by backup quarterback Donald Hammond III and aided by Nevada ineptitude. After falling behind 28-10, the Falcons came achingly close to stunning the Wolfpack and rewarding loyal fans who refused to leave.
On fourth down at the Nevada 11 with 1:45 left, Hammond looked into the end zone and saw tight end Kade Waguespack in single coverage. A highly accurate throw would produce victory and joy.
But the ball sailed out of Hammond’s right hand and soared high over Waguespack’s arms. Rally over, and season still in a shambles.
This isn’t hopeless. Calhoun took over a program in 2007 that had lost 26 of 41 games. From 2007 to 2010, he reversed the slide, winning 34 of 52 games. It was a masterful performance. Calhoun’s Falcons played with emotion and precision. They were, above all, consistent.
Since then, The Calhoun Show has become erratic. Since the start of 2011, he’s 42-45 vs. FBS competition and has stumbled to three losing seasons. He requires instant transformation to avoid a fourth.
He talks constantly about the challenges of coaching a service-academy team. He has a point. While Mountain West football players wander around campus in shorts and T-shirts, the Falcons march in crisply ironed uniforms. It’s a tough gig.
But ...
Navy and Army reside in the same service-academy universe. They march through a counter-culture existence, too.
As we speak, Calhoun and his Falcons run third in a three-team service-academy race.
He can’t stay there. He needs — no, he requires — victory at home Saturday.
Air Force Falcons wide receiver Ronald Cleveland (3) hunches over after missing the catch from quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) in the final seconds of the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Nevada Wolf Pack won the game 28-25. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) dives for a touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons tight end Kade Waguespack (87) dives for the pylon against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Academy cadets reach for the money that is thrown from above before the start of the Air Force Falcons as they faced off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) readies himself for the next play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Cadets run to the stands before the start of the Air Force Falcons Nevada Wolf Pack game at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons wide receiver Marcus Bennett (8) holds the football for a touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons linebacker Lakota Wills (8) celebrates following a play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5), left, celebrates his touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
An Air Force Academy cadet carries the American flag before the start of the Air Force Falcons Nevada Wolf Pack game at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Arion Worthman (2) looks for an open player against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
The Nevada Wolf Pack looks to block the field goal attempt from the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons celebrate the fumble recovery against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Members of the Air Force Falcons football team run onto the field at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Highlights from the Air Force Falcons against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons defensive back Zane Lewis (6) intercepts the ball for a 99-yard touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons flags are run across the end-zone after they scored a touchdown in the first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons running back Kadin Remsberg (24), center, is brought down by the Nevada Wolf Pack defense at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Jomon Dotson (23), left, tries to tackle Air Force Falcons wide receiver Jake Matkovich (18) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) falls as he runs for extra yards against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) looks for an open player at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
A cheerleader performs during a time out as the Air Force Falcons took on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Arion Worthman (2) preps for the next play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) passes the ball to a teammate against Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons linebacker Brody Bagnall (49) brings down Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Highlights from the Air Force Falcons against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons wide receiver Ronald Cleveland (3) is brought down by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Asauni Rufus (2) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Arion Worthman (2) completes a shovel pass against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons wide receiver Ronald Cleveland (3) pushes off Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Knowledge Smith (20) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Arion Worthman (2) is sacked by Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Malik Reed (90) for a loss of yards at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Arion Worthman (2) looks back for the next play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Gabriel Sewell (7) brings down Air Force Falcons offensive lineman Scott Hattok (61) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) passes the ball to a teammate against Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) is brought down by Air Force Falcons linebacker Blake Dailey (42) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) is brought down by the Air Force defense at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Highlights from the Air Force Falcons against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Nevada won 28-25.
Air Force Falcons wide receiver Ronald Cleveland (3) hunches over after missing the catch from quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) in the final seconds of the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Nevada Wolf Pack won the game 28-25. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) dives for a touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons tight end Kade Waguespack (87) dives for the pylon against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Academy cadets reach for the money that is thrown from above before the start of the Air Force Falcons as they faced off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) readies himself for the next play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Cadets run to the stands before the start of the Air Force Falcons Nevada Wolf Pack game at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons wide receiver Marcus Bennett (8) holds the football for a touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons linebacker Lakota Wills (8) celebrates following a play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5), left, celebrates his touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
An Air Force Academy cadet carries the American flag before the start of the Air Force Falcons Nevada Wolf Pack game at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Arion Worthman (2) looks for an open player against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
The Nevada Wolf Pack looks to block the field goal attempt from the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons celebrate the fumble recovery against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Members of the Air Force Falcons football team run onto the field at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Highlights from the Air Force Falcons against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons defensive back Zane Lewis (6) intercepts the ball for a 99-yard touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons flags are run across the end-zone after they scored a touchdown in the first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons running back Kadin Remsberg (24), center, is brought down by the Nevada Wolf Pack defense at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Jomon Dotson (23), left, tries to tackle Air Force Falcons wide receiver Jake Matkovich (18) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) falls as he runs for extra yards against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) looks for an open player at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
A cheerleader performs during a time out as the Air Force Falcons took on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Arion Worthman (2) preps for the next play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) passes the ball to a teammate against Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons linebacker Brody Bagnall (49) brings down Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Highlights from the Air Force Falcons against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons wide receiver Ronald Cleveland (3) is brought down by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Asauni Rufus (2) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) looks for an open player at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Arion Worthman (2) completes a shovel pass against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons wide receiver Ronald Cleveland (3) pushes off Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Knowledge Smith (20) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.(Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Arion Worthman (2) is sacked by Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Malik Reed (90) for a loss of yards at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Arion Worthman (2) looks back for the next play against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Gabriel Sewell (7) brings down Air Force Falcons offensive lineman Scott Hattok (61) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) passes the ball to a teammate against Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) is brought down by Air Force Falcons linebacker Blake Dailey (42) at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) is brought down by the Air Force defense at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Saturday September 29, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)